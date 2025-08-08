Instructure Introduces An Improved Educational Youtube Experience Through Canvas Studio, Reinforcing Commitment To Student Data Privacy

The new YouTube Player for Education focuses students on learning by showing videos

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure , the world's leading edtech ecosystem and maker of Canvas Learning Management System (LMS) , today announced a distraction-free, education-specific YouTube experience with additional layers of security for all Canvas Studio customers at no additional cost. Canvas Studio is Instructure's video learning platform that turns one-way, passive video into inclusive, engaging and productive virtual classroom discussions. Canvas Studio provides a robust set of tools for creating, editing and delivering novel interactive and accessible digital learning experiences, enabling content creation, in-video discussions, embedded quizzes, engagement analytics and more.

Through integration with YouTube's Player for Education, Canvas Studio will offer an innovative, student-focused solution that reinforces Instructure's commitment to data privacy and security. Educators use video content in their instruction more than ever. Over eight million YouTube videos were added to Canvas LMS courses last year and the rate of YouTube embeds has increased by 52% since 2022.

The new integration introduces unique capabilities designed specifically for educational settings. YouTube Player for Education delivers videos in a distraction-free environment by removing recommendations, links back to YouTube and other interruptions. Plus, viewers remain anonymous to YouTube through a "signed-out" viewing state. This integration also enables academic institutions that currently restrict access to the standard YouTube platform to incorporate YouTube content into their educational resources with greater control. With captions automatically carrying over from YouTube to Canvas Studio, videos will remain accessible. Canvas Studio offers a secure, distraction-free educational YouTube experience, giving educators peace of mind along with more options and control over a broad selection of educational videos.

"As video takes center stage in education and introduces further complexity for educators, Instructure is committed to providing tools that help them anticipate learners' needs and adapt their teaching in real time," said Shiren Vijiasingam, chief product officer at Instructure. "By incorporating education-specific tools into Canvas Studio, we can provide an education-focused video experience. This empowers educators to deliver engaging educational content while protecting student privacy."

Instructure deeply values educators and is dedicated to providing them with solutions that enable meaningful teaching experiences, ultimately driving student success. Through the YouTube Player for Education integration within Canvas Studio, Instructure empowers educators by providing them with access to valuable instructional content and tools that enable them to determine what is best for their learners. At the same time, Instructure remains committed to ensuring that educational content creators on YouTube are appropriately recognized and compensated for their valuable contributions whenever educators select their materials to enrich learning experiences.

Educators and administrators are encouraged to route their YouTube links through Canvas Studio to take advantage of this immediate benefit. Recognizing the resource demands of migrating existing video content, Instructure has developed a comprehensive, step-by-step instructional guid to assist educators with the migration process and is developing a migration tool to be ready at the same time the YouTube Player for Education integration is available.

Instructure's collaborative spirit is reflected in Canvas Studio, which enables educators to create and deliver interactive learning experiences that capture students' attention in a world of distractions. Students can also submit their own video creations in Studio and offer feedback on each other's work. These enhancements underscore Instructure's commitment to proactively anticipating the evolving needs of learners and delivering the tools essential for their success-now and in the future. By prioritizing data security and privacy, Instructure is building a reliable, future-ready ecosystem focused on customer success.

The integration with the YouTube Player for Education is expected to be fully implemented by early September 2025.

