Burnbrae Farms Announces Plans To Break Ground On Local State-Of-The-Art Egg Grading Facility

STRATHROY, Ontario, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, Burnbrae Farms® proudly announced plans to break ground on a new state-of-the-art egg grading facility in Strathroy, Ontario. Slated to begin construction in the Molnar Industrial Park, the project marks a meaningful milestone in the company's growing presence and decades-long connection to the Strathroy-Caradoc community.

Spanning more than 150,000 square feet, the new facility is scheduled to be operational late in 2026 and will feature some of the most advanced egg grading technologies in the industry, including automated case packing, palletizing and depalletizing systems, and a fully integrated automated storage and retrieval system. Burnbrae has engaged Michael + Clark Construction, a trusted general contractor based in nearby London, Ontario, to lead the build.

“We're proud to expand our footprint in Strathroy, a place we've called home for more than 45 years,” said Ian McFall, Executive Vice President, Foodservice/Industrial Sales & Government Relations .“Working closely with the town to secure land in their industrial park, we're excited to grow in a way that reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the Hudson family values, which are core to our culture.”

The facility will be built incorporating solar energy, heat recovery systems, and electric shore power for refrigerated trailers. These features contribute to Burnbrae Farms' broader environmental goals.

“Investing in cutting-edge technologies and sustainable building practices helps us meet the growing demand for specialty eggs, while advancing our leadership in Canadian egg production, grading, and processing,” Trevor Chang, Vice President, Operations at Burnbrae Farms said.“This facility will ensure we continue to serve Canadian families with high-quality eggs for generations to come.”

Burnbrae Farms has been a proud part of the Strathroy-Caradoc community for over 45 years. The new facility is a testament to Burnbrae's commitment to this community, reflecting the decades of knowledge and experience in local egg production. It underscores the company's dedication to responsible development and further economic growth in the area.

“This is an exciting day for the Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc. Burnbrae Farms has been an outstanding corporate citizen for decades, and we look forward to their continued investment in our community,” stated Mayor Colin Grantham.

Burnbrae Farms is the largest family-owned and operated egg business in Canada, committed to providing Canadians with nutritious, great-tasting eggs and egg products. For generations, the Hudson family has given back to local communities through grassroots programs, local and national charities, enhancing the lives of Canadians, one egg at a time.

About Burnbrae Farms

Burnbrae Farms is a sixth-generation family-owned Canadian company that has been producing eggs and egg products for more than 80 years. With egg grading, breaking, and farming operations in five provinces across Canada, shipping coast to coast to coast, it has been privately owned and operated by the Hudson family since it was founded in 1891. To learn more, visit .

