Hub Affiliations Reaches A Historic Milestone: 7 Nominations At The Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025

NAPOLI, PA, ITALY, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- It is with great excitement that we announce a historic milestone for Hub Affiliations : the company has been selected as a finalist in seven categories at the Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025 , one of the most prestigious global events celebrating excellence in affiliate marketing and the iGaming sector.This achievement fills founder and CEO Francesco Maddalena with pride, who commented: "Being nominated in seven categories is not only a source of pride – it's proof that what we're building day after day is making a real impact. These nominations are the result of our team's efforts, a shared vision, and a company culture based on responsibility, innovation, and trust. Now it's up to the community: we invite everyone to support us with their vote".Great satisfaction also comes from Anna Maria Baccaro, Content Manager of Hub Affiliations and finalist for Content Manager of the Year: "This nomination is not only a personal recognition but a testament to an editorial approach built over time: strategic, mindful, and tailored to the needs of our partners. Telling the affiliate story in a clear, creative, and credible way is a challenge we face every day. Being here, among the best, means we're heading in the right direction".The awards ceremony will take place on September 17, 2025, at the stunning MEO Arena in Lisbon, during the Affiliate Leaders Summit-a three-day event (September 16–18) that brings together the global leaders of the affiliate and iGaming industry to celebrate innovation, leadership, and performance. Organized by SBC Events, the summit is a key fixture in the industry calendar and will culminate with the awards gala announcing the winners across all categories.Seven nominations that tell a story of growthHub Affiliations is a finalist in seven distinct categories, highlighting the strength and versatility of its project:- Best Affiliate Network- Affiliate Employer of the Year- Anna Maria Baccaro – Content Manager of the Year- Francesco Maddalena – Leader of the Year- Affiliate Campaign of the Year- Affiliate Traffic Source of the Year- Affiliate Product InnovationEach nomination reflects a part of our identity – from the quality of our content to our innovation capabilities, from campaign impact to the strength of our internal culture.Affiliate Leaders Awards: an event celebrating industry excellenceThe Affiliate Leaders Awards were created to honor top performers in the global affiliate marketing space. The ceremony is part of the prestigious Affiliate Leaders Summit, which each year welcomes hundreds of networks, operators, brands, and industry leaders from all over the world.The program includes panels, keynote sessions, workshops, business networking opportunities, and of course, the gala evening where winners will be officially revealed.And following the enthusiasm sparked by the 2024 edition, the 2025 Awards return to Lisbon with an exciting twist: the public will choose the winners.This year, the voting process will be entirely open to the affiliate and iGaming community. Affiliates, operators, professionals, and enthusiasts from the industry will be able to express their preference through an open public vote. All shortlisted nominations will be published on the official website and promoted via social media to ensure maximum visibility and transparency. Each person can vote once per category, making the process open, democratic, and inclusive. This is a unique opportunity to shine a spotlight on those who, like us, are pushing the boundaries of affiliate marketing every single day.A 2025 already full of milestones for Hub AffiliationsThese seven nominations at the Affiliate Leaders Awards are part of a broader journey of sustained growth and international recognition. Over the past 12 months, Hub Affiliations has collected a series of major awards and accolades:- Winner of "Best Affiliate Sportsbook" at the SiGMA Africa Awards- Shortlisted at the EGR Europe Awards- Named "Rising Star" at the iGB Affiliate Awards 2025A track record that proves our ability to compete at the highest levels across different markets, with creativity, innovation, and strategic thinking.Who we are: Hub AffiliationsHub Affiliations is a leading player in the world of affiliate marketing and digital advertising, with a strategic focus on the iGaming, entertainment, and finance verticals. Our strength lies in a full-service approach that combines creativity, performance, technology, and content. Every project is born with a clear objective: to generate measurable value for our partners while fostering a dynamic, inclusive, and growth-driven work environment.

