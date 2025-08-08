'Karma' Turns 39: Anupam Kher Thanks Subhash Ghai For Making Him Popular As Dr Dang
Treating his InstaFam with a couple of photos of some iconic scenes from the drama, Kher thanked Ghai with the following words: "KARMA completes 39 years. What a film! What an amazing and stylish character #DrDang created by one and only Mr. #SubhashGhai! And to have Legendary #DilipKumar Saab in the same frame was the biggest blessing for me."
"Thank you #Subhash ji for making me so so popular with the audiences with this epic film. Thappad ki GOONJ! #39YearsOfKarma," he added.
Commemorating the special occasion, Jackie Shroff also dropped a string of photographs from "Karma" on social media.
Shroff took to the stories section of his official Instagram handle and shared images from the movie featuring Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Anil Kapoor, Nutan, Anupam Kher, and Naseeruddin Shah.
Expressing his gratitude for being part of the drama, Shroff captioned the post,“39 years of Karma".
Produced by Ghai, "Karma" enjoys an ensemble cast with Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi, Poonam Dhillon, Satyanarayana Kaikala, and Anupam Kher in crucial roles, along with others.
"Karma" revolves around Jailer Vishwanath Pratap Singh, who ends up inadvertently setting off a chain of tragic events after slapping the arch-criminal Dr. Michael Deng. To take revenge, Deng's men brutally kill Singh's two sons and daughter-in-law, leaving his wife mute from shock. The story gains momentum as Singh seeks revenge against Deng, who escapes after a jail blast orchestrated by his terrorist group, resulting in further chaos and loss for Singh's family.
The cinematography of the action thriller has been performed by Kamalakar Rao, with Waman Bhonsle and Gurudutt Shirali as the head of the editing department.
The tunes for "Karma" have been provided by Laxmikant and Pyarelal.
