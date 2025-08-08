KFSHRC Receives International ANCC Nursing Continuing Education Accreditation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre KFSHRC Jeddah has earned international accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center ANCC for its Nursing Continuing Professional Development NCPD programs. This recognition underscores the hospital's commitment to upholding the highest global standards in nursing development.

The accreditation marks a significant achievement, showcasing the hospital's capability to develop and deliver cutting-edge educational programs grounded in the latest scientific evidence. This ensures healthcare professionals maintain peak competency levels while directly improving patient care experiences.

The Nursing Development and Saudization Department, Nursing Affairs successfully achieved this accreditation through comprehensive and systematic evaluation of its educational structure, processes, and outcome measures. This review was conducted based on the ANCC NCPD Accreditation Conceptual Framework©, which emphasizes continuous quality improvement and leadership, to streamline and demonstrate measurable impact of continuing nursing education on nursing performance.

This milestone aligns with the hospital's broader mission to become the premier choice for specialized healthcare, focusing on nurturing national talent, building healthcare human capital, and securing international accreditations that elevate both clinical and educational excellence.

KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. It was included in the world's best 250 hospitals and in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.