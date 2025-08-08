M-Files To Showcase Intelligent Information Management For Finance Teams At FATE 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) is excited to welcome M-Files, a global leader in intelligent information management, to the 2025 event.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) is excited to welcome M-Files , a global leader in intelligent information management, to the 2025 event. M-Files will demonstrate how its AI-powered platform transforms the way finance and accounting teams manage documents, automate workflows, and ensure security and compliance at scale.With its metadata-driven architecture, embedded workflow engine, and powerful generative AI capabilities, M-Files empowers organizations to eliminate information chaos, streamline operations, and reduce manual tasks-all while strengthening compliance and accelerating decision-making."We're thrilled to be part of FATE 2025, where we'll showcase how M-Files transforms finance workflows by streamlining operations, reducing manual tasks, and eliminating busywork. We're looking forward to connecting with leaders who are ready to rethink how work gets done and focus on what truly matters-making smarter, faster decisions," said a spokesperson for M-Files.Designed for scale and simplicity, M-Files enables finance teams to instantly locate key files and information, automate document-based processes, and build a more secure, connected, and efficient digital environment.Join M-Files at FATE 2025 to discover how leading finance organizations are replacing cluttered systems and repetitive tasks with automation, clarity, and control.About FATE - The Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) is where innovation meets execution. Powered by CFO Leadership , FATE brings together thousands of senior finance professionals, technology providers, and thought leaders for two days of actionable insights, strategic networking, and future-focused learning.Press Contact:Hope RussoMarketing Associate...

