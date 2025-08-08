Indonesia, New Zealand To Deepen Cooperation With New Partnership Targets By 2029

MENAFN - IANS) Jakarta, Aug 8 (IANS) Indonesia and New Zealand have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors during the visit of New Zealand's Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay, Indonesia's Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto met with McClay on Thursday, and both agreed to accelerate the implementation of the Indonesia-New Zealand Comprehensive Partnership Plan of Action 2025-2029. The plan aims to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The two ministers also underscored the importance of resolving ongoing disputes related to the import of horticultural products, animals, and animal products, which are currently under discussion at the World Trade Organisation.

"The resolution would allow both countries to shift focus to other strategic areas to strengthen economic cooperation. Indonesia also invites New Zealand to expand investment in the dairy processing sector, to support food security and sustainable public nutrition," Hartarto said in the statement.

In response, McClay affirmed that New Zealand companies have both the capacity and readiness to meet these needs sustainably.

Reaffirming their joint commitment to stronger trade ties, Indonesia and New Zealand set a new bilateral trade target of 6 billion New Zealand dollars by 2029, up from the earlier target of 4 billion New Zealand dollars by 2024.

These updated targets are outlined in the Indonesia-New Zealand Comprehensive Partnership Plan of Action 2025-2029.

New Zealand shares a strong relationship with Indonesia. The two nations celebrated 65 years of diplomatic relations in 2023, according to the New Zealand Foreign Affairs and Trade statement. Indonesia is a close Indo-Pacific partner to New Zealand and is important for New Zealand's prosperity and security.

According to the statement, Indonesia is also an important partner for New Zealand in combating transnational organised crime, including terrorism, people smuggling, and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. New Zealand has a Comprehensive Partnership with Indonesia, and a Plan of Action (which has just been renewed for 2025-2029) with six pillars.