Bentley Emirates Introduces Bentayga Atelier Edition In The UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE-August, 2025: Bentley Emirates, part of the Al Habtoor Motors Prestige Division, proudly announces the arrival of the Bentayga Atelier Edition in the UAE. A rare, design-led interpretation of the iconic luxury SUV, the Atelier Edition celebrates Bentley's legacy of premium quality, bespoke craftsmanship, and extensive attention to detail.
Available in both Bentayga and Bentayga EWB variants, this limited-edition model introduces six distinctive colour specifications, five of which revive classic Mulliner shades including Light Onyx, Rubino, Porcelain, Quartzite and Light Emerald. These exclusive finishes make their return for the first time since their inception, offering a bold yet refined aesthetic that is tailored to those with a taste for individual expression. With its emphasis on craftsmanship and visual storytelling, the Bentayga Atelier Edition embodies the creative vision of the Bentley design team. Created to appeal to design-conscious drivers, this edition blends heritage, innovation and exclusivity, reinforcing Bentley's commitment to delivering bespoke luxury experiences in the UAE market. The Bentayga Atelier Edition is now available and can be inquired about at the Bentley Emirates showrooms in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
