Rob Wiley, P.C.: DALLAS FEDERAL JURY FINDS NURSING HOME MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIABLE FOR RETALIATION AFTER REPORTS OF PATIENT NEGLECT

Rob Wiley, P.C. (PRNewsfoto/Rob Wiley, P.C.)

Robert J. Wiley, Kyla Morgan, Austin Campbell, Riley Carter, and Areyana Gilbert

Plaintiff Kayla Morgan and Attorney Riley Carter

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal jury in Dallas found Fundamental Clinical and Operational Services, LLC liable for retaliation in violation of the Texas Health and Safety Code. Fundamental owns Mira Vista Court, a skilled nursing facility in Fort Worth. The plaintiff, Kayla Morgan, alleged that Fundamental fired her after she reported patient neglect.

Fundamental hired Ms. Morgan in October, 2020 to work at Mira Vista Court. Ms. Morgan's suit alleged that nurses wouldn't give patients water, answer call lights, and failed to properly dispense medication. The suit also alleged that nurses wouldn't take patients to the bathroom, forcing them to defecate in diapers. Further, the suit alleged that nurses made family members clean patients themselves.

Ms. Morgan alleged that shortly after filing a complaint, Mira Vista Court administrator Mack Baldridge threatened her with termination if she did not stop reporting violations and lie about what was going on. Ms. Morgan testified that when she refused to lie, Fundamental fired her.

The case was tried before the Hon. Brantley Starr, United States District Court Judge for the Northern District of Texas. On Thursday, August, 7, 2025, the jury issued its verdict. The jury found Fundamental liable and awarded $20,000 in lost wages. The case is 3:24-CV-00971-X, Morgan v. Fundamental Clinical and Operational Services, LLC.

"Those three yeses from the jury meant the world to me," said Ms. Morgan after the verdict was read. "I feel vindicated."

Ms. Morgan was represented by Riley Carter with the law firm of Rob Wiley, P.C. Ms. Carter stated, "I'm so proud of Ms. Morgan, she never gave up. Not at work and not at trial." Attorneys Austin Campbell and Areyana Gilbert also assisted Ms. Morgan in the trial. Fundamental was represented by Jeremy Hawpe and Matthew Swanger of Littler Mendelson, P.C.

SOURCE Rob Wiley, P.C.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED