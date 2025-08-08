Taxi Market Trends & Forecast Report 2025-2033 Featuring Blablacar, Bolt, Curb Mobility, Didi Chuxing, Flywheel, Gojek Tech, Grab, FREE NOW, Kabbee, Lyft, Uber
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$274.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$592.96 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Taxi Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Booking Type
6.2 By Vehicle Type
6.3 By Service Type
6.4 By Countries
7. Booking Type
7.1 Online Booking
7.1.1 Market Analysis
7.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
7.2 Offline Booking
7.2.1 Market Analysis
7.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
8. Vehicle Type
8.1 Cars
8.1.1 Market Analysis
8.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
8.2 Motorcycle
8.2.1 Market Analysis
8.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
8.3 Other
8.3.1 Market Analysis
8.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
9. Service Type
9.1 Ride Hailing
9.1.1 Market Analysis
9.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.2 Ride Sharing
9.2.1 Market Analysis
9.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
10. Countries
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Analysis
10.1.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Analysis
10.1.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 France
10.2.1.1 Market Analysis
10.2.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.2.2 Germany
10.2.2.1 Market Analysis
10.2.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.3.1 Market Analysis
10.2.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.2.4 Spain
10.2.4.1 Market Analysis
10.2.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.2.5 United Kingdom
10.2.5.1 Market Analysis
10.2.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.2.6 Belgium
10.2.6.1 Market Analysis
10.2.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.2.7 Netherlands
10.2.7.1 Market Analysis
10.2.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.2.8 Turkey
10.2.8.1 Market Analysis
10.2.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.1.1 Market Analysis
10.3.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.2.1 Market Analysis
10.3.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.3.3 India
10.3.3.1 Market Analysis
10.3.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.3.4 South Korea
10.3.4.1 Market Analysis
10.3.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.3.5 Thailand
10.3.5.1 Market Analysis
10.3.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.3.6 Malaysia
10.3.6.1 Market Analysis
10.3.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.3.7 Indonesia
10.3.7.1 Market Analysis
10.3.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.3.8 Australia
10.3.8.1 Market Analysis
10.3.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.3.9 New Zealand
10.3.9.1 Market Analysis
10.3.9.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Analysis
10.4.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Analysis
10.4.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.4.3 Argentina
10.4.3.1 Market Analysis
10.4.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 Saudi Arabia
10.5.1.1 Market Analysis
10.5.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.5.2 UAE
10.5.2.1 Market Analysis
10.5.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.5.3 South Africa
10.5.3.1 Market Analysis
10.5.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
11. Value Chain Analysis
12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3 Degree of Competition
12.4 Threat of New Entrants
12.5 Threat of Substitutes
13. SWOT Analysis
13.1 Strength
13.2 Weakness
13.3 Opportunity
13.4 Threats
14. Pricing Benchmark Analysis
14.1 BlaBlaCar
14.2 Bolt Technologies OU
14.3 Curb Mobility LLC
14.4 (Didi Chuxing) Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd
14.5 Flywheel Software Inc.
14.6 Gojek Tech
14.7 Grab Holdings Inc.
14.8 FREE NOW
14.9 Kabbee Exchange Limited
14.10 Lyft Inc.
14.11 Uber Technologies Inc.
15. Key Players Analysis
15.1 BlaBlaCar
15.1.1 Overviews
15.1.2 Key Person
15.1.3 Recent Developments
15.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.1.5 Revenue Analysis
15.2 Bolt Technologies OU
15.2.1 Overviews
15.2.2 Key Person
15.2.3 Recent Developments
15.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.2.5 Revenue Analysis
15.3 Curb Mobility LLC
15.3.1 Overviews
15.3.2 Key Person
15.3.3 Recent Developments
15.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Revenue Analysis
15.4 (Didi Chuxing) Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd
15.4.1 Overviews
15.4.2 Key Person
15.4.3 Recent Developments
15.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.4.5 Revenue Analysis
15.5 Flywheel Software Inc.
15.5.1 Overviews
15.5.2 Key Person
15.5.3 Recent Developments
15.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.5.5 Revenue Analysis
15.6 Gojek Tech
15.6.1 Overviews
15.6.2 Key Person
15.6.3 Recent Developments
15.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.6.5 Revenue Analysis
15.7 Grab Holdings Inc.
15.7.1 Overviews
15.7.2 Key Person
15.7.3 Recent Developments
15.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.7.5 Revenue Analysis
15.8 FREE NOW
15.8.1 Overviews
15.8.2 Key Person
15.8.3 Recent Developments
15.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.8.5 Revenue Analysis
15.9 Kabbee Exchange Limited
15.9.1 Overviews
15.9.2 Key Person
15.9.3 Recent Developments
15.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.9.5 Revenue Analysis
15.10 Lyft Inc.
15.10.1 Overviews
15.10.2 Key Person
15.10.3 Recent Developments
15.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.10.5 Revenue Analysis
15.11 Uber Technologies Inc.
15.11.1 Overviews
15.11.2 Key Person
15.11.3 Recent Developments
15.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.11.5 Revenue Analysis
Companies Featured
- BlaBlaCar Bolt Technologies OU Curb Mobility LLC
(Didi Chuxing) Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd
- Flywheel Software Inc. Gojek Tech Grab Holdings Inc. FREE NOW Kabbee Exchange Limited Lyft Inc. Uber Technologies Inc.
