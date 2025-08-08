'Electoral Fraud': Congress Plans Nationwide Campaign, Cites 'Do Or Die' Moment For Democracy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) A day after Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of facilitating "vote theft" in collusion with the BJP, the party has announced a nationwide campaign to expose what it calls a 'fraud on democracy.'

Taking to social media platform X on Friday, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal invoked Mahatma Gandhi's historic“Do or Die” call during the Quit India Movement, calling for a similar resolve to "save Indian democracy."

“Just as Bapu gave us the 'Do or Die' call during the Quit India movement, we today must embark upon a similar do-or-die mission,” Venugopal said, while announcing a high-level meeting of party leaders to discuss the way forward.

The meeting, scheduled for August 11 at 4:30 PM at the AICC headquarters (24 Akbar Road), will be presided over by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. It will include AICC General Secretaries, state in-charges, and heads of all frontal organisations of the party.

As part of its campaign, the Congress has instructed all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) across the country to screen LoP Rahul Gandhi's press conference on August 9 at state headquarters, terming it a“landmark” moment in the party's effort to“expose the BJP–ECI nexus.”

“Tomorrow, 9th August, Pradesh Congress Committees across the country will be screening Rahul ji's landmark press conference at state headquarters to expose the BJP-ECI nexus in this electoral fraud,” Venugopal added.

The Congress is planning to scale up its attack on the ruling BJP over alleged large-scale manipulation of the electoral rolls.

LoP Rahul Gandhi, during his press conference on August 7, had presented a lengthy presentation where he claimed vote theft of over one lakh voters in Mahadevapura in Karnataka and added that this was the tip of an iceberg, as vote theft has been happening across the states.