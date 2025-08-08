Jharkhand's Most Wanted Mayank Singh To Be Brought To India From Azerbaijan On Aug 23

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Aug 8 (IANS) Jharkhand's most wanted criminal, Sunil Kumar alias Sunil Kumar Meena alias Mayank Singh, accused of running an organised crime network from abroad, will soon be in the state police's custody. Arrested by the Azerbaijan police last year, his extradition to India has now been cleared.

According to the Jharkhand Police Headquarters, Mayank Singh will be handed over to Indian authorities on August 22 and will be brought to India the next day.

The Ministry of External Affairs has already provided the required documents to the Azerbaijan government to complete the process of extradition.

For the past four to five years, Mayank Singh has become synonymous with terror in Jharkhand, allegedly making threat calls to businessmen, contractors, and mining company officials in the name of gangster Aman Sahu's gang.

He would claim responsibility for major incidents in the state on social media. Initially, police believed the threats were from an unknown pseudonym, but a technical investigation confirmed his identity.

The Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had earlier filed a charge sheet against him in a case registered under number 175/22 at Patratu (Bhadani Nagar) police station in Ramgarh district. A Red Corner Notice was issued thereafter, leading to his arrest in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on October 29, 2024.

Following a request from the Jharkhand ATS, the CBI initiated extradition proceedings with the cooperation of the Ministry of External Affairs.

On January 27 this year, an Azerbaijan court approved his extradition, speeding up the process. The Centre later gave political clearance and issued passports for police officers tasked with bringing him back.

A team led by Superintendent of Police, ATS, Rishabh Jha, will travel to Azerbaijan to escort Mayank to Jharkhand.

Authorities believe his interrogation could help solve several pending criminal cases in the state.