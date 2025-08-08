403
IEG, APPROVED THE HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2025
Robust organic growth with 4 strategic acquisitions
• Revenues of €149.3 million (+13.2% on the first half of 2024)
• Adjusted EBITDA of €39.2 million (+8.8% on the first half of 2024)
Rimini, 7 August 2025 - The Board of Directors of Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. (“IEG” or the “Group”), a leading company in Italy in the organisation of International trade fair events and a listed company at Euronext Milan of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., today approved the half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2025.
The Chief Executive Officer of the IEG Group, Corrado Arturo Peraboni, commented: “The results of the first half of the year, which reveal growth in all the main economic indicators and business KPI, once again underline the validity of IEG's strategic choices and its ability to generate value for its stakeholders. These results were achieved thanks to our core products in the organised events segment, such as VicenzaOro, Sigep and RiminiWellness, the launch of our first fitness event in Saudi Arabia, organised by IEG Arabia, and two new events in Brazil. The robust growth recorded in the first half year is also the result of our activities in the conference sector (+45% YoY) which among other things saw us awarded the management of the Palazzo dei Congressi e degli Eventi in Fiuggi, with which we will be able to expand our geographical offering to our customers, as well as the International Federation of Adapted Physical Activity (IFAPA) congress which will be held in Rimini in 2029. IEG continued its acquisitions strategy in this first part of the year, completing no less than four strategic deals that will allow us to expand our product portfolio in high-potential segments or geographical locations, complete our integrated offer with new services, and launch partnerships that will lay the foundations for potential future collaborations. In Brazil, we acquired a majority stake in Fenagra, the International Agribusiness and Animal Nutrition Trade Fair. In Italy, we acquired 51% of Movestro S.r.l., organiser of the Italian Bike Festival, and, in July, 35% of Emac S.r.l., organiser of Milano Auto Classica and co-organiser, together with IEG, of the Vicenza Classic Car Show, in partnership with Fiera Milano. Back at the start of the year, meanwhile, we expanded the Services segment with the acquisition of Immaginazione S.r.l.. Lastly, we also received an important acknowledgment in the form of the UFI Digital Innovation Award, which strengthens our resolve to create increasingly smart and connected experiences for our customers and stakeholders, in line with our mission to act as a Community Catalyst. We look to the future with optimism and, thanks to the results we have achieved so far and a solid backlog, we confirm the guidance for the current financial year and are busy working on our new targets, which will form the focus of the next update of our Strategic Plan."
