Lizelle Gutierrez Releases Women’s Contemporary Fantasy - Scandianov: A Feminist Utopia
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Frozen in Time, Awakened in a Utopia: New Novel Scandianov Reimagines the Future Through Feminist Fantasy
What if the future was ruled by women and built on healing, harmony, and freedom? Scandianov: A Feminist Utopia, the bold new contemporary romantic fantasy by author Lizelle Gutierrez, dares readers to imagine that world—and challenges them to explore their place in it.
After being cryogenically frozen for two centuries, Polaris awakens on the planet Eartha, a thriving utopian society led by women and guided by different set of values than her dystopian home. As she navigates new political ideals, customs, and intimate freedoms, Polaris begins a transformative journey—one that redefines her identity, purpose, and capacity for love.
With roots in both political science and the performing arts, Gutierrez draws upon her academic studies of utopian and feminist theory (UCR, CSULA) to build a rich world that is as intellectually provocative as it is emotionally resonant. Blending speculative fiction with women’s empowerment and self-discovery, Scandianov offers a captivating look at what healing and love might look like in a world rebuilt by women.
About the Author
Lizelle Gutierrez, studied Utopia and Dystopia theory during her undergrad years at UCR and Feminist Utopia theories during her graduate years at CSULA. With an educational background in Political Science and Performing Arts, Lizelle integrates both in her creative process.
