Actuators Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.1% From 2025 To 2032 Skyquest Technology Consulting

The actuators market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace owing to growing emphasis on vehicle safety and rising adoption of actuators in medical devices over the coming years.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, ' Actuators Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032', valued at USD 62.85 billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 109.28 billion by the end of 2032. Growing adoption of automation across multiple industry verticals and surge in popularity of electric actuators are slated to create new business scope for market players going forward.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:

Actuators Market Dynamics:

Increase in demand for automation across manufacturing, oil & gas, automotive, and aerospace sectors is driving the sales of actuators. Actuators play a key role in converting control signals into mechanical motion, essential for automating valves, machinery, and robotic systems. Smart factories and Industry 4.0 initiatives further accelerate actuator integration into advanced control systems.

The shift from pneumatic and hydraulic systems to electric actuators is fueling market growth. Electric actuators are increasingly preferred in applications requiring precision, programmability, and remote monitoring. Benefits of electric actuators include enhanced energy efficiency, lower maintenance, and ease of integration with digital systems. As industries modernize operations with clean and efficient technologies, the demand for electric actuators continues to rise, especially in sectors like automotive, healthcare, and aerospace where accuracy and control are critical.

Recent Developments in Actuators Market



In May 2025, Qtagg, a leading provider of actuation technologies and solutions announced the launch of new actuator units to replace the installed base of obsolete and unsupported models that have reached end of life.

In April 2025, Johnson Electric, a renowned supplier of motors and actuators launched a new EV Locking Actuator. The actuator offers a locking force exceeding 70 N to ensure secure and reliable electric vehicle (EV) charging. In July 2024, LINDAL Group, a leading supplier of actuators and valves announced the launch of Glide, an adaptable new actuator for dispensing highly viscous products. The product is developed for LINDAL's Bag-on-Collar and LinRoc systems and is also compatible with its A6000 valves.

Speak to our Analyst:

Major Challenges in Actuators Industry

Hydraulic and electric actuators often require precise calibration, dedicated control systems, and skilled technicians for integration. In retrofit applications, compatibility with existing infrastructure can be challenging. These factors deter adoption, particularly in cost-sensitive markets or industries lacking the technical expertise and financial resources to undertake large-scale automation or modernization projects.

Actuators of different types face different limitations based on their application. Each type requires specific maintenance protocols to avoid breakdowns and ensure longevity. In high-demand or harsh industrial environments, frequent maintenance needs and the risk of downtime reduce operational efficiency. These technical limitations and maintenance burdens can deter users from adopting actuators broadly, especially in mission-critical or remote applications where reliability is paramount.

Competitive Landscape:

Top actuator manufacturers are focusing on simplification of mechanism to improve application scope. Developing novel electric actuators for electric vehicle and industrial automation remains the prime focus of all market players in the long run. Integration of smart technologies and IoT systems can also help boost business scope for actuator suppliers.

The major players in the actuator industry include,



Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

SMC Corporation (Japan)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)

Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA)

Festo AG & Co. KG (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Flowserve Corporation (USA) Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

View Full Report:

Actuators Market Segmentation:

Global actuators market is segmented by system, type, application, end-user, and region. Based on system, the market is segmented into electric, pneumatic, hydraulic, mechanical, and others. Based on type, the market is segmented into rotary and linear. Based on application, the market is segmented into industrial and commercial. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into energy and mining, construction, chemical, automotive, healthcare, steel, military and defense, and others.



By system , the electric segment dominated the global actuator market in 2024 owing to their high adoption in the automotive industry especially in electric vehicles.

By type , the linear segment dominated the global actuator market in 2024, which can be linked to their high precision and reliability in a wide variety of applications. By end-user , the automotive segment dominated the global actuator market in 2024, owing to growing emphasis on vehicle safety and rising automotive production around the world.

Buy this Research Report (250+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):



Regional Insights

Growing investments in industrial automation and growing aircraft and automotive manufacturing help North America spearhead global demand for actuators. The United States and Canada are predicted to be the top countries in the region owing to rising electrification of multiple industry verticals.

Europe actuator market is driven by high investments in Industry 4.0 and favorable regulatory environment for automation. Surge in sales of electric vehicles and presence of multiple automotive manufacturers, are also helping create new business scope for actuator suppliers in countries such as Germany, France, and Italy.

The Asia Pacific region is slated to emerge as the fastest-growing region for actuator vendors. Rapid industrialization, growing manufacturing activity, and government support to promote automation are helping expand the business scope of market players. China and India are highly opportune countries in this region.

In the LAMEA region, the actuator market is driven by expansion of oil & gas sector and rising number of hydroelectricity power plants. Actuators play a crucial role in ensuring safety and smooth operations in the long run.

Explore Extensive ongoing Coverage on Industrials Sector:



Chatbot Market:

Ventilator Market:

Pacemakers Market:

Internet Of Things (IoT) Market: Motion Control Market:

About SkyQuest Technology Consulting

SkyQuest Technology Consulting is a leading Strategy Consulting and Market Research firm, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and growth consulting services, trusted by CXOs from Fortune 500 Companies, Start-ups, and MSMEs. The company comprises a team of expert research analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports in our database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 40+ industries & sub industries across 25 major countries worldwide, serving global clients across diverse industries. The company specializes in delivering customized intelligence, data-driven insights, and strategic advisory services that enable businesses to stay competitive and make informed decisions in rapidly evolving industries.

Contact Us:

SkyQuest Technology Consulting

1 Apache Way, Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

Logo :

SOURCE SkyQuest Technology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED