Arden's Garden Unveils Premium Functional Beverage, FOCUS+TM

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Crafted with a combination of mushrooms, herbs and fruits that were carefully selected to support clarity and endurance without sacrificing taste, FOCUS+ has a bold blend of brain-friendly powerhouse ingredients like Lion's Mane, Reishi, Cordyceps, Ashwagandha, Bacopa, along with the smooth caffeine lift of Green Tea that doesn't leave you feeling the crash of coffee. The result? A delicious drink that works hard so your brain doesn't have to. Each 8-ounce bottle has 140 calories, 80 milligrams of caffeine, and 5 grams of dietary fiber with the familiar flavors of green apple, pineapple and peach.

"We created FOCUS+ because we believe in the power of plants to support mental clarity and overall well-being," said Leslie Zinn, CEO of Arden's Garden. "The science is catching up to what many have known for years-functional mushrooms, ashwagandha, and other adaptogens offer real, measurable health benefits. Our goal was to take these nutrient-dense ingredients and deliver them in a way that's not only effective but also truly enjoyable to drink."

Arden's Garden was established in 1995 with the mission to provide good health and wellness for all. After years of developing a variety of fruit and vegetable juices, smoothies, energy shots, and better-for-you foods, the introduction of FOCUS+ ushers in a new era of tasty and flavorful beverages for consumers. "We started formulating this beverage by drawing on decades of experience in cold-pressed juices and real feedback from our juice bar customers. FOCUS+ was built from the ground up with purpose-layering functional plants and mushrooms with vibrant fruits to create something that supports the body and delights the palate. It truly tastes amazing," said Zinn.

With FOCUS+ hitting shelves in over 1,400 Publix stores, and more distribution announcing soon, the brand continues to disrupt the cold-pressed juice section with beverages and shots that prove better-for-you doesn't mean bland and boring. By leading with clean and functional ingredients, Arden's Garden makes it easier for anyone to achieve plant-powered clarity and moments of focus throughout the day – one bottle at a time.

"Our customers already look to Arden's Garden for delicious, plant-powered wellness. This new functional beverage satisfies their demand for an innovative way to support focus and routine, while keeping our brand promise and standing out with ingredients that are gluten-free, vegan and Certified OU Kosher," Zinn adds.

Arden's Garden FOCUS+TM retails for $4.99 per 8oz. bottle and is now available at all Publix locations.

About Arden's Garden:

Arden's Garden is a leader in cold-pressed juices, smoothies, functional shots, and better-for-you foods. Founded in 1995 in Atlanta, GA by Arden Zinn, Arden's Garden began with a vision to bring health and wellness to the Atlanta community through nutritious and accessible options. Over the last 30 years, what began with a single kitchen juicer has grown into a second-generation, woman-owned company with 19 brick-and-mortar neighborhood locations and an expanding retail presence across the Eastern U.S. and beyond. Rooted in juice and built with purpose, Arden's Garden is proud to be a WBENC-certified business, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kosher certified. Arden's Garden products can be found in more than 3,000 retailers, corner cafés, and community markets including Publix, Whole Foods, Kroger, Sprouts, and more. To learn more about Arden's Garden and purchase select products online, please visit ardensgarden and follow @ardensgardenatl on social media.

