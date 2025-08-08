Verizon And Paige Bueckers Team Up For An Exclusive Youth Basketball Experience To Empower The Next Generation Of DFW Athletes



DALLAS, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is launching a sweepstakes to offer young basketball enthusiasts, ages 13-17, the opportunity to participate in an exclusive youth basketball experience with women's basketball star Paige Bueckers. Bueckers will be actively involved in the event, participating in drills, demonstrating valuable game strategies and sharing insights into what it takes to succeed on and off the court. Attendees will also enjoy a DJ and photobooth for added entertainment.

“I'm incredibly excited to partner with Verizon to give back to the DFW community that has already shown me so much love,” said Paige Bueckers.“This experience is designed to empower the next generation of athletes to discover their potential. I can't wait to meet everyone and share my passion for the game.”

As one of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex's largest employers with nearly 5000 local employees, Verizon is deeply committed to serving and connecting with the community. The strategic collaboration with Bueckers reinforces Verizon's focus on providing unparalleled access and unique experiences to the communities it serves.

“At Verizon, we believe in connecting people to what matters most, and this experience with Paige Bueckers is a perfect example of how we can connect young aspiring athletes with an inspiring role model who is committed to their success,” said Michelle R. Miller, Senior Vice President at Verizon.“As the #1 Network* in Dallas, Verizon is proud to team up with the #1 rookie in women's basketball.”

For a chance at scoring a spot for a youth to attend this experience, entrants can:



Visit participating DFW Verizon stores and enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win a spot at an exclusive youth basketball experience with Paige Bueckers.

Entrants must be 18+ and a resident of the state of Texas. Participants must be 13-17 years of age and accompanied by a legal guardian.



The sweepstakes will run from August 8 through August 17, with the draw date set for August 18. Starting August 8th, visit for a list of participating stores, full sweepstakes rules and to enter.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Verizon Dallas Basketball Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the state of Texas, who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry and the legal guardian of the participants of the clinic who must be between 13 and 17 years old. Sponsored by Verizon Corporate Services Group Inc. Void where prohibited. Starting August 8th, visit for a list of Participating Stores,Official Rules, and to enter. Starts 12:00 AM CT 08/08/25; ends at 11:59 PM CT 08/17/25.

