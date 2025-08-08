2025 New York Photography Awards Now Open For Global Submissions

2025 New York Photography Awards Call for Entries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) officially announces the 2025 New York Photography Awards , now accepting entries from photographers around the world. Open to professionals, amateurs, and students, the program recognizes strong photographic work across a wide range of styles and subjects.

New York Photography Awards Categories

As one of IAA's fastest-growing photography programs, the New York Photography Awards now introduces Fashion Photography as a newly added category, in recognition of photography's evolving influence in culture and media. Returning categories include New York Photography, Architecture, Black & White, Commercial, Editorial, Fine Art, Minimalist, Nature, People Photography, and Special Category.

Entry Fees and Submission Guidelines

Submissions are open from August 7 to November 26, 2025, with the Early Bird entry period running through September 4. Entry fees remain accessible at $25 for professionals and $20 for amateur or student participants, ensuring photographers of all levels can participate with ease and confidence.

All entries will be evaluated through a blind judging process by an international panel of industry professionals. Judging will be based on originality, creative intent, technical quality, relevance to the selected category, and overall visual impact. Works that demonstrate excellence, particularly with strong visual presence and conceptual clarity will be considered for top honors and prizes.

New York Photography Awards Prizes

The program recognizes exceptional work through multiple winning levels:

.Photographer of the Year – Professional: $3,000 of cash prizes

.Photographer of the Year – Amateur/Student: $2,000 of cash prizes

.Category Winners of the Year: $100 of cash prizes each

.Gold, Silver, and Honorable Mentions

Winner Benefits

In addition to receiving official titles, all winners are eligible for a range of benefits, including global media exposure through official publications, a digital certificate and winner's badge for promotional use, listing in the Official Winners Gallery, social media features, eligibility to receive the prestigious Ava Statuette, and many more.

“Photography continues to shape how we document, express, and connect, not just with the world, but with each other,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“The New York Photography Awards celebrates photographers whose work reflects focus and a distinct point of view. Whether you're capturing moments in fashion, architecture, documentary, or the everyday, this award is a recognition of the effort behind every image.”

For full submission details, category guidelines, and key dates, visit: .

About New York Photography Awards

The New York Photography Awards is a global competition that recognizes outstanding work from photographers at all levels - professional, amateur, and student. Open to international entries, the award spans a wide range of categories, offering photographers the opportunity for global exposure, and to be celebrated for their creative achievements.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

