OG YOLK Generasian Next Podcast Welcomes Comedy Icon Margaret Cho In Exclusive Interview

Margaret Cho on OG YOLK GenerAsian Next Podcast, photo by Miss Missy

Margaret Cho gets real on comedy, culture, and community in an unfiltered episode of the OG YOLK GenerAsian Next Podcast.

- Sommer Nhut Nguyen, Producer of the GenerAsian Next PodcastLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OG YOLK GenerAsian Next Podcast, a dynamic Asian American media platform spotlighting voices from the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities, proudly announces the release of its latest episode featuring the trailblazing comedian, actress, and activist Margaret Cho.In this engaging and unfiltered interview, Cho opens up about her decades-long career in comedy and entertainment, her role in shaping Asian American representation, and her thoughts on current issues impacting AANHPI communities. With her signature blend of humor and authenticity, Cho offers listeners a rare glimpse into her creative process, personal struggles, and continued advocacy for LGBTQ+ and marginalized voices. In addition to touring and releasing her album Lucky Gift, she has an upcoming documentary premiere narrating on the traumatic, secret life of actor & showgirl Tura Satana titled“TURA.”OG YOLK GenerAsian Next Podcast has been at the forefront of celebrating AANHPI excellence across entertainment, pop culture, lifestyle, and community. This episode marks a milestone in the platform's mission to amplify stories that matter-told by the people living them.“Margaret Cho is a true pioneer whose voice has broken barriers and inspired generations,” said Sommer Nhut Nguyen, Producer of the GenerAsian Next Podcast.“We're honored to share her story and her wisdom with our audience.”The Full Interview is Now Available On:YouTube: Watch the Margaret Cho Episode on YouTubeSpotify: Listen to the Margaret Cho Episode on SpotifyApple Podcasts: Listen to the Margaret Cho Episode on Apple PodcastsViewers and listeners are encouraged to tune in, like, subscribe, and join the growing OG YOLK community celebrating AANHPI stories.About OG YOLK GenerAsian Next PodcastOG YOLK GenerAsian Next is a multimedia podcast and digital platform dedicated to showcasing the voices of AANHPIs across entertainment, business, lifestyle, and community. Co-hosted by Larry Tazuma and produced by Sommer Nhut Nguyen, the show uplifts the next generation of AANHPI creators and changemakers through original podcasts, social media content, and video storytelling. Earlier episodes featuring author Shannon Lee, director Jerome Yoo, playwright David Henry Hwang, and actor Dustin Nguyen exemplify the podcast's commitment to amplifying voices that support the mission of OG YOLK.About YOLK MagazineOriginally founded in the 1990s, YOLK Magazine emerged as one of the first national publications dedicated to capturing the Asian American experience through a bold and authentic lens. Celebrated for its unapologetic voice and cultural relevance, YOLK became a defining platform for Asian American identity, arts, and activism during a time when mainstream representation was limited.“YOLK, above all else, stands for the belief that 'Yellow is Beautiful,'” said Larry Tazuma, Managing Editor for YOLK Magazine. Today, reimagined for a new generation, YOLK continues its legacy as a pioneering media brand spotlighting AANHPIs in entertainment, pop culture, lifestyle, business, and community.

Margaret Cho Interview OG YOLK GenerAsian Next Podcast

