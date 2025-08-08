'Look Forward To Hosting Putin': PM Modi, Russian President Hold Crucial Talks Amid Ukraine War And US Tariff Pressure

In a carefully timed outreach amidst growing global tensions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin to review the Ukraine situation and reaffirm India's consistent stand on peaceful dialogue. The leaders also took stock of the India-Russia bilateral relationship and agreed to deepen their time-tested strategic partnership. The phone conversation came just a day after India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met with President Putin in Moscow - a significant diplomatic gesture seen as paving the way for Putin's much-anticipated visit to India later this year.

Modi Calls for Peaceful Resolution in Ukraine

PM Modi, in his official statement, reiterated India's principled stance on Ukraine: an unwavering call for peace, diplomacy, and dialogue.“Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin,” the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X.“I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.”

- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2025

Ajit Doval Meets Putin at the Kremlin

On Thursday, NSA Doval held crucial talks with President Putin at the Kremlin, a rare and high-level engagement that highlighted the depth of India-Russia ties even amid rising global scrutiny. A video released by the Kremlin showed Doval being warmly welcomed by the Russian President, before the two sat down for discussions. Doval, accompanied by Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar, delivered a personal invitation from PM Modi for Putin to visit India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. According to sources, Putin accepted the invitation with gratitude.

The meeting was also attended by Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, who had earlier held separate talks with Doval. Shoigu reiterated Russia's commitment to working with India toward a“more just and sustainable world order” - a phrase that echoes both countries' shared dissatisfaction with the existing Western-dominated international frameworks.

Strong Ties Despite External Pressures

Doval's visit and the Modi-Putin phone call come at a time when India is facing growing economic pressure from the West. In a sharp move, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods - taking the total to 50% - as a penalty for India's continued import of Russian oil. But New Delhi seems unfazed. Sources said Doval reiterated India's commitment to“continue cooperation on all fronts with Russia despite outside pressure.” The comment signals a firm stand on India's sovereign right to determine its foreign policy, even as it seeks to balance competing global interests.

The Road Ahead: Putin's India Visit

All eyes are now on the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit, which is expected to take place later this year in New Delhi. This will mark President Putin's first visit to India since the Ukraine war began in 2022, and a major moment for both nations to showcase the strength of their enduring partnership. As the geopolitical chessboard continues to shift, India's outreach to Russia, built on decades of trust, defence cooperation, and energy ties, reaffirms its intent to act as a bridge in an increasingly divided world.