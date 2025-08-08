Openai CEO Sam Altman Hints At 'Positive Progress' On Talks With Microsoft

OpenAI (OPENAI) CEO Sam Altman reportedly said on Friday he sees“positive progress” in discussions with Microsoft (MSFT) and expects“super strong” enterprise adoption of GPT-5. His comments come after the launch of the new model just a day ago.

“As long as we're on this very steep curve of the models getting better and better, I think the rational thing to do is to just be willing to run at a loss, for quite a while,” Altman told CNBC.

“If we do go public, there will be tremendous upside left from the company,” Altman said, answering a question on how he feels about platforms like Robinhood offering tokenized OpenAI stock.“I get why people would love for us to be public sooner. We're in a crazy position and it would be very hard for us to be public given all the realities of that.”

