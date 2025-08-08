Openai CEO Sam Altman Hints At 'Positive Progress' On Talks With Microsoft
OpenAI (OPENAI) CEO Sam Altman reportedly said on Friday he sees“positive progress” in discussions with Microsoft (MSFT) and expects“super strong” enterprise adoption of GPT-5. His comments come after the launch of the new model just a day ago.
“As long as we're on this very steep curve of the models getting better and better, I think the rational thing to do is to just be willing to run at a loss, for quite a while,” Altman told CNBC.
“If we do go public, there will be tremendous upside left from the company,” Altman said, answering a question on how he feels about platforms like Robinhood offering tokenized OpenAI stock.“I get why people would love for us to be public sooner. We're in a crazy position and it would be very hard for us to be public given all the realities of that.”
Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.
Read also: Elon Musk Tells Satya Nadella 'OpenAI Is Going To Eat Microsoft Alive' After ChatGPT-5 Launch
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment