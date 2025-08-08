Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Openai CEO Sam Altman Hints At 'Positive Progress' On Talks With Microsoft

Openai CEO Sam Altman Hints At 'Positive Progress' On Talks With Microsoft


2025-08-08 10:11:30
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

OpenAI (OPENAI) CEO Sam Altman reportedly said on Friday he sees“positive progress” in discussions with Microsoft (MSFT) and expects“super strong” enterprise adoption of GPT-5. His comments come after the launch of the new model just a day ago.

“As long as we're on this very steep curve of the models getting better and better, I think the rational thing to do is to just be willing to run at a loss, for quite a while,” Altman told CNBC.

“If we do go public, there will be tremendous upside left from the company,” Altman said, answering a question on how he feels about platforms like Robinhood offering tokenized OpenAI stock.“I get why people would love for us to be public sooner. We're in a crazy position and it would be very hard for us to be public given all the realities of that.”

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: Elon Musk Tells Satya Nadella 'OpenAI Is Going To Eat Microsoft Alive' After ChatGPT-5 Launch

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN08082025007385015968ID1109903843

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search