Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Cabinet Approves Gaza Takeover Plan After 22-Months Of Military Ops In Enclave


2025-08-08 10:11:30
Israel's political-security cabinet approved a plan early on Friday to take control of Gaza City, as the country expands its military operations despite intensifying criticism at home and abroad over the devastating almost two-year-old war.

