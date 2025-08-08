Cambodia Nominates Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize After Brokered Thai Border Truce
Cambodia has officially nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, praising his 'visionary and innovative diplomacy' in brokering an immediate ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand following a deadly five-day border conflict. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet highlighted Trump's 'extraordinary statesmanship' and crucial role in preventing further loss of life and restoring peace in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment