Cambodia Nominates Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize After Brokered Thai Border Truce

Cambodia has officially nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, praising his 'visionary and innovative diplomacy' in brokering an immediate ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand following a deadly five-day border conflict. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet highlighted Trump's 'extraordinary statesmanship' and crucial role in preventing further loss of life and restoring peace in the region.

