Cambodia Nominates Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize After Brokered Thai Border Truce


2025-08-08 10:11:30
Cambodia has officially nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, praising his 'visionary and innovative diplomacy' in brokering an immediate ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand following a deadly five-day border conflict. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet highlighted Trump's 'extraordinary statesmanship' and crucial role in preventing further loss of life and restoring peace in the region.

