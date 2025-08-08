Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
America's Dark Eagle Hypersonic Missile Deployed In Australia To Counter China


2025-08-08 10:11:30
The United States has deployed its cutting-edge Dark Eagle Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) system to Australia's Northern Territory for the first time, marking a historic milestone in Indo-Pacific military strategy. This deployment, part of the multinational Talisman Sabre 2025 exercises, demonstrates the US Army's ability to rapidly station and command hypersonic missiles abroad to strengthen allied deterrence with Australia amid rising tensions with China.

