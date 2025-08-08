Uttarakhand Flash Floods: Know About Indian Army Dogssara, Opana And Jansi

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the devastating landslide and cloudburst at Dharali village in the rugged Harshil sector of Uttarakhand, the Indian Army's nine specialised Search and Rescue (SAR) Canine Unit have been playing a vital role in the ongoing relief operations.

Among them, three elite Army dogs – 3-year old 302B Sara, 2.5-year-old 341B Opana and 2-year-old 414B Jansi have been at the forefront of the mission.

All these three dogs had undergone intensive search and rescue training at the Dog Training Faculty of the Remount Veterinary Corps Centre & College at Meerut, completing their courses in 2024.

“This specialised training has equipped them to operate in disaster-stricken environments where human reach is severely limited,” an official said.

Operating under extreme weather and high-altitude conditions, the dogs have demonstrated advanced scent-detection skills, agility and endurance.

“They navigated unstable debris, deep mud and collapsed structures to locate trapped survivors and recover mortal remains. Their exceptional obedience and responsiveness to handler cues ensured seamless coordination with Army rescue teams during the critical 'golden hours' of the operation.”

Despite torrential rains, shifting terrain and restricted accessibility, Sara, Opana and Jansi remained mission-focused, working tirelessly to save lives and provide closure to bereaved families.

“Their silent precision and operational reliability underline the Indian Army's capability to deploy specialised canine assets as a force multiplier in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations.”

“The performance of these SAR dogs reaffirms the Indian Army's commitment to harnessing specialised skills and technology to respond swiftly and effectively in the nation's hour of need.”

During its HADR operations, the Indian Army has successfully re-established critical communication infrastructure to support rescue efforts and civilian welfare.

The Indian Army is also now actively laying communication lines to further restore local connectivity in the region, ensuring sustained support to the affected areas.