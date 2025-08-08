Bengaluru Job Seeker Rejected For Remote Role For 'Living In Whitefield' Linkedin Post Goes Viral
The applicant, Suki Rajendran, took to the social networking site to detail her experience, sparking a discussion among professionals about the evolving and sometimes arbitrary hiring practices in the city.The interview and the 'final blow'
Rajendran noted in the LinkedIn post that she was eager to take up the position.“I got an interview call from a company I was genuinely excited about, great role, remote, exactly the kind of work I've been looking for.”
The initial conversation with the recruiter was positive until a seemingly normal question about her location came up, said Rajendran. When asked,“Where are you located in Bangalore?” she responded,“Whitefield.”Also Read | Harsh Goenka says THIS CEO has 'most inspiring LinkedIn profile'; Can you guess?
According to the post, a brief pause followed before the recruiter suggested that the company preferred candidates who lived in specific areas like Hebbal, Indiranagar, Hennur, or Sultan Palya. The reason given was for potential client visits which happen every three to six months and sometimes a bit more frequently.The original post
The recruiter asked her whether she would be able to relocate, to which Rajendran pointed out that the role was remote and expressed a willingness to travel for occasional client meetings. She even noted that Indiranagar, one of the preferred locations mentioned by the recruiter, was“45 minutes away by metro”, making it easily accessible and convenient for her.
Despite these reassurances, the recruiter delivered what the job seeker called a“final blow” by stating,“Unfortunately, the new norm in our organisation is to hire only those who live in or near those areas for this role.”Whitefield: A barrier to employment?
The rejection, based solely on a residential location within the same city, left Rajendran stunned as she stated,“So here I am, living in Bangalore, applying for a remote role in Bangalore, and getting rejected... for not living in the right part of Bangalore.”Also Read | Punjab man regrets life decisions, set to make fresh start: 'Govt job is not...'
The post concluded with Rajendran asking other job seekers in the city to share similar stories.“To my fellow Whitefield warriors, anyone else been ghosted by a recruiter for living east of the Ring Road?”How did netizens react to the post?
Other LinkedIn users also shared their experiences of seeking jobs in other cities, while mostly shared concerns about the evolving hiring practices in Bengaluru. Some users also posted their own reasons of the rejection from the recruiter's point of view.
A user said,“Similar experience with me as well. I just said Kengeri ... I never heard them back, till then they were fine to go with interview.”
Another user shared a similar experience but in another city,“I haven't been to Bangalore, but this happens in Delhi NCR too. Companies located in Gurgaon don't prefer to hire people staying in Noida/Ghaziabad.”Also Read | 'Will AI take my job?' Harsh Goenka says 'New winners will be...'
One person also called the original poster 'lucky' for getting the information early on,“You're lucky the norms were disclosed early. Some companies take candidates through 3–4 rounds of interviews, stretching it over a month, only to reveal the norms, budget, and other key details in the final round-then abruptly put a full stop.”
While another person critised this practice by stating,“This relocation racket is and now within the city itself is ridiculous. Especially when you have multiple offices in the city. That's a new side to an already existing problem.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment