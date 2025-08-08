PM Modi Speaks To Putin, Vows Stronger India-Russia Ties Amid Trump's Tariff Tensions

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, vowing stronger India-Russia ties amid the ongoing tensions surrounding Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on India.

“Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year,” PM Modi posted on X.

Donald Trump, via a fiery Truth Social post made on July 30, imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, citing India's high trade barrier , raising the total duty on Indian exports to 50 per cent. He also announced an additional“penalty” for India's continued energy and defense ties with Russia.

| Trump's 50% tariffs on Indian imports could dent FY26 growth, says Moody's

PM Modi also invited President Putin to visit India later this year for the Annual Bilateral Summit, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

NSA Ajit Doval meets Putin in Moscow

Ahead of PM Modi's call with Putin, NSA Ajit Doval also met the Russian President at the Kremlin.

Before his meeting with Putin, Doval held separate talks with Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Sergey Shoigu. Indian officials have indicated that the discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in energy and defence - two pillars of the Indo-Russian strategic partnership.

Brazil pres dials Modi amid tariff tensions

Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva dialled PM Modi on Thursday as the nation reels from a similar tariff shock as India.

| India denies report of US arms purchase pause after Trump tariffs

Although India's Press Information Bureau did not detail if the issue of US tariffs was discussed, reports earlier in the day had indicated that Lula was likely to raise the issue with Modi, whose government is also grappling with a 50% hike in tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on Indian exports.

Bloomberg quoted a Brazilian official hinting at the planned call, suggesting that Brazil's Lula wished to discuss a coordinated response to the American measures.

PM Modi to visit China

Amid the ongoing tariff tensions, PM Modi is expected to visit China for the first time in seven years to attend the annual SCO Summit, scheduled to be held on August 31, reported news agency PTI.

China on Friday, welcomed the planned visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The nation currently faces 30 per cent tariffs by the US.

Trump's tariffs on India

India-US ties have been in the focus following the levies imposed by Trump.

In an executive order signed on Thursday, August 7, Trump said the new US tariffs on India were imposed due to its purchase of oil from Russia.

The exempted goods, which will not be subject to the high tariffs, include pharmaceuticals; energy products such as crude oil, refined fuels, natural gas, coal, and electricity; critical minerals; and a wide range of electronics and semiconductors, like computers, tablets, smartphones, solid-state drives, flat panel displays, and integrated circuits.

| Trump tariffs add to India's pile of woes

The Indian government responded within hours of the announcement, expressing deep disappointment over what it described as a“misguided and discriminatory” action.