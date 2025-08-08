Watch: Delhi Restaurant Refuses Entry To Couple In Indian Attire, CM Rekha Gupta Orders Probe
The incident reportedly took place at a restaurant located near Pitampura Metro Station. In the video, the couple claims that the restaurant staff refused them entry because the woman was dressed in traditional Indian clothing, while others in Western attire were allowed in. The man filming the video also accused the restaurant's manager of misbehaving with them.Also Read | Viral video: Street-food vendor's 'oil hack' shocks social media
“If a restaurant doesn't allow Indian attire, it shouldn't be allowed to operate,” the person behind the camera says in the clip, which has now been widely circulated across platforms.Delhi Government Takes Note
After the video began gaining traction online, Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra confirmed that the matter had reached Chief Minister Rekha Gupta , who has directed officials to investigate the incident and take appropriate action.
“This is unacceptable in Delhi. A video has surfaced showing a ban on Indian attire at a restaurant in Pitampura. CM @gupta_rekhaji has taken serious note. Officials have been asked to look into the matter immediately,” Mr Mishra posted on X.Also Read | Weatherman checks on wife during emergency weather alert, gets blasted | Video
In a follow-up statement, the minister confirmed that the restaurant has withdrawn any dress code policy and will no longer impose restrictions based on attire.Restaurant to offer Rakshabandhan discount
As part of their public response, the restaurant management reportedly issued a video statement clarifying their stance and promising to welcome all customers, regardless of what they wear. They also announced a special offer on Rakshabandhan for women visiting the restaurant in Indian attire.
“The restaurant operator has assured that no customer will be denied entry based on clothing. In fact, on Rakshabandhan, women wearing Indian attire will receive a special discount,” Mr Mishra added.Social media reacts
The incident has sparked a fierce debate online, with netizens divided over the restaurant's actions.
Many users called the dress-based entry rule discriminatory and culturally insensitive.
“Is the restaurant owner psycho or what?” one user questioned on X.
Another added,“If denying entry based on a hijab is illegal, how is this any different? Discrimination is discrimination.”Also Read | Delhi rains turn roads into rivers; AAP congratulates Delhi CM 'on water sports'
Others defended the restaurant, arguing that as a private establishment, it has the right to set its own dress code.
“Why are we making an issue out of everything? It's private property, not public,” wrote one user.
“Many places around the world have dress codes-this shouldn't be treated like a national issue,” another said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Coinprop Launches Crypto Prop Firm For Serious Traders
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What's Possible With CARV's AI Stack
- MEXC Ventures Invests In Triv, Indonesia's Leading Crypto Exchange, At $200 Million Valuation To Accelerate Southeast Asia Expansion
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment