Germany Halts Military Export To Israel In BIG Change Of Stance After Netanyahu Plans To Occupy Gaza

2025-08-08 10:11:11
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Germany will pause its military equipment export to Israel, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday, citing that its weapons could be used in the Gaza strip as Israel plans to take control of the Gaza City.

Germany's decision to halt military export to Israel comes as a drastic change from its earlier stance to support the country, currently at war with Hamas.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

