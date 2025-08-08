Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-08 10:08:06
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Emera Inc. : Reported financial results for the second quarter. Q2 2025 adjusted net income was $236 million, or $0.79 per common share, compared with $151 million, or $0.53 per common share, in Q2 2024. Emera Inc. shares T are trading up $1.12 at $67.23.

