Emera Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Emera Inc. : Reported financial results for the second quarter. Q2 2025 adjusted net income was $236 million, or $0.79 per common share, compared with $151 million, or $0.53 per common share, in Q2 2024. Emera Inc. shares T are trading up $1.12 at $67.23.
