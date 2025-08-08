Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:01 AM EST - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. : Announces its financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Calfrac generated Adjusted EBITDA of $77.0 million during the second quarter in 2025, a 39% increase from the first quarter in 2025, primarily due to improved utilization and financial performance in North America. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.10 at $3.85.

