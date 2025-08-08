Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Gohealth Inc. (GOCO) 2025 Q2
Key Takeaways:
- Secured $115M in new and rolled-up loans, amended credit agreement waiving near-term principal payments, and created $250M debt basket to pursue strategic deals. Reported a $115.9M net loss in Q2, impacted by a $53M intangible asset impairment charge; adjusted EBITDA improved slightly y/y to -$11.3M. Marketing and consumer care expenses fell 26% and 33% y/y, respectively, driving improved cost efficiency per submission despite a 7.5% decline in total submissions.
