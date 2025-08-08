Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Gohealth Inc. (GOCO) 2025 Q2


2025-08-08 10:07:11
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO). GoHealth, Inc. delivered a challenged second quarter in 2025, highlighted by revenue declines and contracting margins. Net revenues decreased 11.2% year-over-year to $94.0M, driven by a decrease of 44.4% and 79.4% in partner revenue and non-agency revenue, respectively. This decrease was buoyed by a strong increase in other revenues, spearheaded by GoHealth Protect, discussed below. This overall decline was driven in large part by the telegraphed softness in the overall market. Management notes that they will continue to read and react to the market, taking advantage of opportunities where they see fit. As the Company continues through 2025, and following the updated strategic initiatives mentioned below, management remains focused on the upcoming AEP.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here .

Key Takeaways:

  • Secured $115M in new and rolled-up loans, amended credit agreement waiving near-term principal payments, and created $250M debt basket to pursue strategic deals.
  • Reported a $115.9M net loss in Q2, impacted by a $53M intangible asset impairment charge; adjusted EBITDA improved slightly y/y to -$11.3M.
  • Marketing and consumer care expenses fell 26% and 33% y/y, respectively, driving improved cost efficiency per submission despite a 7.5% decline in total submissions.



Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate
 Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

MENAFN08082025004218003983ID1109903805

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search