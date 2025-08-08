Digital Silk Oversees Website Redesign For Urbanna Landscaping To Reflect Brand Growth And Support Client Conversion

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Digital Silk , an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, has completed a website redesign project for Urbanna Landscaping, a New Jersey-based landscaping company with over 30 years of industry experience. The project aimed to realign the brand's online presence with its expanded service offerings and growing clientele.







Website Redesign Aligns with Business Expansion

Urbanna Landscaping approached Digital Silk to update its website architecture, visuals, and messaging to better reflect its evolution from a residential landscape service provider to a full-service partner for commercial and municipal clients. The redesigned site features modern layouts, optimized navigation, and clearly defined service pathways to support client acquisition and engagement.

The restructured user experience was developed to support faster access to Urbanna's portfolio, community initiatives, and expanded commercial services, while improving mobile responsiveness and lead-generation opportunities across devices.

User Experience and Functionality Improvements

According to a 2024 study by GoodFirms, 73.1% of users say they leave a website with a non-responsive design. Digital Silk's redesign focused on responsive page layouts and simplified contact pathways that may support higher engagement and reduce bounce rates.

Key updates to the Urbanna Landscaping website include:



Reorganized sitemap with clearly defined commercial and residential service categories

Visual emphasis on team, leadership, and certifications to support trust

Integrated project showcase highlighting award-winning landscape work

Streamlined navigation to encourage quote requests and contact form completions On-brand visuals optimized for performance across modern devices

CEO Commentary on Brand Consistency

"Brands that have evolved over decades often need their websites to reflect new capabilities and customer expectations," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "This redesign project focused on building a more strategic digital presence that supports Urbanna's continued growth."

The updated website is now live and serves as the foundation for Urbanna Landscaping's next phase of business development.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning New York Web Development Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.