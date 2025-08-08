Digital Silk Oversees Website Redesign For Urbanna Landscaping To Reflect Brand Growth And Support Client Conversion
Website Redesign for Urbanna Landscaping
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Website Redesign Aligns with Business Expansion
Urbanna Landscaping approached Digital Silk to update its website architecture, visuals, and messaging to better reflect its evolution from a residential landscape service provider to a full-service partner for commercial and municipal clients. The redesigned site features modern layouts, optimized navigation, and clearly defined service pathways to support client acquisition and engagement.
The restructured user experience was developed to support faster access to Urbanna's portfolio, community initiatives, and expanded commercial services, while improving mobile responsiveness and lead-generation opportunities across devices.
User Experience and Functionality Improvements
According to a 2024 study by GoodFirms, 73.1% of users say they leave a website with a non-responsive design. Digital Silk's redesign focused on responsive page layouts and simplified contact pathways that may support higher engagement and reduce bounce rates.
Key updates to the Urbanna Landscaping website include:
- Reorganized sitemap with clearly defined commercial and residential service categories Visual emphasis on team, leadership, and certifications to support trust Integrated project showcase highlighting award-winning landscape work Streamlined navigation to encourage quote requests and contact form completions On-brand visuals optimized for performance across modern devices
CEO Commentary on Brand Consistency
"Brands that have evolved over decades often need their websites to reflect new capabilities and customer expectations," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "This redesign project focused on building a more strategic digital presence that supports Urbanna's continued growth."
The updated website is now live and serves as the foundation for Urbanna Landscaping's next phase of business development.
More information is available at:
About Digital Silk
Digital Silk is an award-winning New York Web Development Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment