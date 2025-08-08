Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Reaffirms Support For Georgia's Sovereignty On Anniversary Of 2008 War

2025-08-08 10:06:33
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has reiterated its support for the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Georgia within its internationally recognized borders, based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated in a post on its official“X” account that the country“continues to attach great importance to close partnership and neighborly relations with Georgia.”

