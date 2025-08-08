Azerbaijan Explores Cooperation Opportunities With South Korean Industrial Giants
A productive meeting took place at the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK) with representatives from South Korea's leading electrical and electronic equipment manufacturer, HD Hyundai Electric, and HD Hyundai Marine Solution, which boasts over 50 years of expertise in shipbuilding, Azernews reports.
The discussions focused on potential collaboration in Azerbaijan, including joint projects with local universities, scholarship and loan support programs for students, and investment opportunities in the energy and shipbuilding sectors.
During the meeting, the company representatives received detailed information about Azerbaijan's transit potential, the Alat Free Economic Zone, as well as investment prospects and industrial parks in the Garabagh region.
Both sides expressed optimism about future cooperation and agreed to further explore partnership possibilities.
