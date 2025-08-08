Enemy Shells Mine In Dobropillia, Leaving It Without Power And Flooding

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Mykhailo Volynets, head of the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine and vice president of the European Trade Union Confederation, according to Ukrinform.

“At night, the Russians attacked the territory of the coal mining enterprise, disabling the 110 kV substation and cutting off power to the Dobropillia mine of the state-owned Dobropillia Coal Mining Company,” the union leader wrote.

He noted that all nine employees who were working in the mine at the time of the power outage were brought to the surface.

However, according to Volynets, the situation at the enterprise is critical.

"There is contamination, and most importantly, flooding of the mine . Most likely, the Dobropillia mine, its longwalls, including those recently opened, will be flooded with catastrophic consequences for the community and the region," he stressed.

As reported, Donetsk region is under constant shelling by Russian troops. Almost every day, the Russian army kills and injures civilians, destroys houses, businesses, energy, gas, and other infrastructure facilities. Donetsk region has the longest front line, stretching about 300 km.