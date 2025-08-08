Acting FM Of Lithuania Rubs Televised Elbows With Regional Counterparts
The meeting, held at the initiative of one of the participating countries, focused on regional security and cooperation.
The ministers deliberated on strategies to fortify airspace
sovereignty, augment regional defense frameworks, amplify energy
resilience, and mitigate nefarious operations across Europe. They
also engaged in discussions pertaining to the intricacies of the
European Union's expansion trajectory.
“Guaranteeing the integrity of airspace is a paramount objective for all nations situated along NATO's eastern perimeter and their adjacent territories.” To keep our ducks in a row and ensure the safety of our citizens and critical infrastructure, it's high time we put our heads together and take coordinated regional action. "Bolstering our air defense and anti-drone capabilities is no walk in the park, but we're all set to tap into the wealth of knowledge and experience our partners bring to the table," Budrys remarked.
Budrys noted that the new“two triangles” meeting format is becoming an important link for closer cooperation between Baltic and Black Sea region countries. According to him, the current geopolitical climate demands a broader perspective and a coordinated response to hybrid threats and energy challenges.
The meeting brought together foreign ministers Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine, Oana Silvia Coiu of Romania, Mihai Popșoi of Moldova, and Radosław Sikorski of Poland, along with Acting Minister Kęstutis Budrys of Lithuania.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment