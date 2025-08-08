Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Acting FM Of Lithuania Rubs Televised Elbows With Regional Counterparts

2025-08-08 10:06:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. On August 8, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys joined a virtual meeting with the foreign ministers of Poland, Moldova, and Romania, Trend reports.

The meeting, held at the initiative of one of the participating countries, focused on regional security and cooperation.

The ministers deliberated on strategies to fortify airspace sovereignty, augment regional defense frameworks, amplify energy resilience, and mitigate nefarious operations across Europe. They also engaged in discussions pertaining to the intricacies of the European Union's expansion trajectory.

“Guaranteeing the integrity of airspace is a paramount objective for all nations situated along NATO's eastern perimeter and their adjacent territories.” To keep our ducks in a row and ensure the safety of our citizens and critical infrastructure, it's high time we put our heads together and take coordinated regional action. "Bolstering our air defense and anti-drone capabilities is no walk in the park, but we're all set to tap into the wealth of knowledge and experience our partners bring to the table," Budrys remarked.

Budrys noted that the new“two triangles” meeting format is becoming an important link for closer cooperation between Baltic and Black Sea region countries. According to him, the current geopolitical climate demands a broader perspective and a coordinated response to hybrid threats and energy challenges.

The meeting brought together foreign ministers Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine, Oana Silvia Coiu of Romania, Mihai Popșoi of Moldova, and Radosław Sikorski of Poland, along with Acting Minister Kęstutis Budrys of Lithuania.

