Clixoni Ltd Launches Affordable Professional Web Design Services For Manchester Businesses

With over 160,000 businesses operating in Greater Manchester and digital sales comprising more than a third of all UK retail activity, the necessity for a compelling online presence is paramount. Recent data indicates that over 85% of consumers initiate their search for services or products online, underscoring the competitive need for local companies to distinguish themselves on the web.

Manchester Website Designer utilizes advanced AI-driven technology to provide web development solutions tailored to Manchester's diverse and rapidly evolving business community. The company's streamlined platform ensures affordable pricing without compromising on design quality or performance.

“Our mission is to empower local businesses by making high-quality web design accessible to everyone,” said Mark Draper, Director of Clixoni Ltd.“Too many SMEs in Manchester are held back by huge development fees. We're breaking that barrier. By harnessing automation and AI, we can offer tailored, beautiful websites at a price point that simply didn't exist before. This means more businesses can compete in the digital marketplace and reach their customers efficiently.”

Key features of the service include affordable pricing, with professionally designed websites available from just £120 per year, and mobile-first design, ensuring every site is optimized for mobile devices. Built-in search engine optimization helps clients appear in local and national search results, while rapid turnaround times allow websites to be launched in as little as 72 hours.

The service includes website design, hosting and security, making it a hassle free experience for the clients.

The service includes website design, hosting and security, making it a hassle free experience for the clients.