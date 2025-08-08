403
Samsung Solve For Tomorrow Announces 40 Semi-Finalist Teams Driving Grassroots Innovation Across India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, August 08, 2025 – Samsung India, the nation's largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the national shortlist of 40 semi-finalist teams for the fourth edition of its nationwide innovation contest for the youth, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow. These teams will now progress to the next phase of the competition, where they will receive mentorship, prototyping support and access to innovation platforms to further develop their ideas for societal impact.
This year's semi-finalists represent remarkable geographical diversity, with participants from 15 Indian states, including remote regions such as Cachar (Assam), Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh), Mahabubnagar (Telangana), Durg (Chattisgarh) and Sundargarh (Odisha). The programme continues to champion young changemakers from across the country, enabling them to address real-world challenges through the power of technology and innovation.
The 2025 edition of Solve for Tomorrow invited entries under four key themes:
AI for a Safer, Smarter, and Inclusive Bharat
The Future of Health, Hygiene, and Well-being in India
Social Change through Sports and Technology for Education and Better Futures
Environmental Sustainability through Technology
The shortlisted ideas reflect the evolving priorities of Indian society-ranging from AI-led tools for air quality monitoring, biodiversity conservation, and clean water access, to smart solutions for food waste and e-waste management. Other innovations include gamified learning for students from underserved communities, personalised coaching apps, and sports-led interventions for children with autism. In the health and research domains, projects span early lung cancer detection and mental wellness tools to simplifying technical research through intelligent data scraping.
"We are excited to announce the Top 40 semi-finalist teams of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025. These young innovators, including those from Tier 2, Tier 3 cities, and remote regions, are using technology to solve real societal challenges. Their ideas reflect the incredible potential of India's youth to drive meaningful change. As they move into the next phase, we remain committed to supporting them with mentorship, resources, and a platform to turn their ideas into real-world impact for a smarter, more inclusive Bharat," said SP Chun, Corporate Vice President, Samsung Southwest Asia.
"We are proud to continue our partnership with Samsung Solve for Tomorrow. This year's approach focused on regional representation, and it is clearly reflected in the range and depth of shortlisted ideas. These young innovators have the potential to shape India's future start-up ecosystem," said Dr Nikhil Agrawal, Managing Director, FITT-IIT Delhi.
What Lies Ahead for the Semi-Finalists?
As part of their journey in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025, the top 40 teams will participate in an intensive Innovation Bootcamp, designed to help them turn their ideas into viable prototypes. During this phase, participants will meet and engage with leaders and experts across Samsung R&D and Southwest Asia operations. They will also attend curated training sessions led by industry and government experts at IIT Delhi, gaining hands-on insights into innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship. The bootcamp includes structured prototyping support from IIT Delhi mentors and alumni of previous Samsung Solve for Tomorrow editions, ensuring continuity of learning and mentorship. Following the bootcamp, a National Pitch Event will be held where a select Samsung Jury will evaluate and shortlist the final 20 teams who will move forward in the competition.
Awards and Support
Top 40 Teams – Will be awarded INR 8 lakh, while each team member will get a Samsung laptop
Top 20 Teams – Will receive INR 20 lakh and the newest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphones
Four Winning Teams at the Grand Finale – Will receive an incubation grant of INR 1 crore at IIT Delhi to scale their innovations
Special Awards at the Grand Finale – Goodwill Award, Young Innovator Award, and Social Media Champion, with a combined prize money of INR 4.5 lakh
A Global Vision for Youth Empowerment
Launched in the United States in 2010, Solve for Tomorrow is now active in 68 countries and has engaged over 3 million young people worldwide. The initiative aligns with Samsung Electronics' global CSR vision – "Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People" – aimed at equipping young people with the education, skills and opportunities to become future-ready leaders.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience.
