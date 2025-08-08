403
Saudi Arabia Slams In Strongest Rhetoric Occupation Scheme To Occupy Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia on Friday condemned in the strongest and sharpest terms the decision by the Israeli occupation authorities to occupy Gaza Strip.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia denounces in the most utter manner the crimes of starvation, brutality and racial cleansing against the brotherly Palestinian people, said a statement by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.
The undeterred and inhuman thoughts and resolutions adopted by the Israeli occupation authorities affirm anew that they do not fathom the deep-rooted, historic and legal attachment of the Palestinian people to their lands, the official statement said.
It warned against the continuing passiveness of the international community and the Security Council and their failure to halt the Israeli offensives and violations immediately.
This failure threatens the regional and international security and peace and may lead to dire consequences "that encourage the practicing of genocide and forced displacement."
Moreover, the foreign ministry called on the international community to take deterring, firm and effective stands to end this humanitarian catastrophe and pave the way for a solution that has been supported by peace-loving nations as to the implementation of the two-states plan and establishment of the State of Palestine with the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital, as stipulated by the relevant UN resolutions. (end)
