Chef Tiffany Derry Brings Back Shef F+W Festival To Grand Prairie, Texas This Fall

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat is on this fall as Shef Food +Wine makes its highly anticipated return to Grand Prairie, Texas from October 24–26, 2025. Tickets are now available for this second annual food and wine festival curated by Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley-acclaimed hospitality pros behind purpose-driven hospitality group T2D Concepts - blending big culinary names, incredible food and drink experiences, and a mission to create impact through hospitality.

The action kicks off Friday, October 24, with a Restaurant Takeover at Radici Wood Fired Grill in Grand Prairie-an exclusive four-course dinner showcasing powerhouse chefs. If guests would prefer a "spirited" event, they can attend an impact-driven panel discussion with Robin McBride and Fawn Weaver over a Wine and Whiskey Tasting . And, all can come together for an After Party to toast the weekend in style.

Saturday fires up with a Pickleball Tournament , followed by tastings, sips, and storytelling sessions-from expertly crafted cocktails to standout wines. The evening culminates in the can't-miss Grand Tasting , a celebration of food and drink from some of the most celebrated culinary talents in the country.

Talent highlights for 2025 include:



Kwame Onwuachi – James Beard Award Winner, Author & Restaurateur | Tatiana

Duff Goldman – Chef & TV Personality

Angelo Sosa – Chef & Author

Erick Williams – James Beard Award Winning Chef

Silvia Barban – Top Chef Competitor & Restaurateur

Tavel Bristol-Joseph – Top Chef Competitor & Restaurateur

Arnold Myint – Chef-Owner & Restaurateur

Tristen Epps-Long – Chef & Top Chef Winner Season 22

Kevin Bludso – Award-winning Chef & Restaurateur

Saeng Douangdara – Personal Chef & Creator

Michael Voltaggio – Chef & TV Personality

Marcus Davis – Chef Dawn Burrell – Top Chef Finalist

Beyond the bites, Shef F+W stands for something bigger. This year's festival continues its partnership with the Texas Restaurant Foundation to support RECIPE, an innovative workforce development platform by T2D Concepts that empowers hospitality workers through education and mentorship. The festival will also award scholarships to aspiring culinary students from the Dallas area.

"Shef F+W is back and better than ever-packed with flavor, fun, and a purpose," said Foley. Derry added, "We're bringing together some of the best chefs in the industry to celebrate great food while creating real, lasting impact in our community."

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit sheffoodandwine .

