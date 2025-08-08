Chef Tiffany Derry Brings Back Shef F+W Festival To Grand Prairie, Texas This Fall
Tickets Now Available for Star-Studded Culinary Celebration Returning October 24–26 With Kwame Onwuachi, Duff Goldman, Michael Voltaggio, and More
DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat is on this fall as Shef Food +Wine makes its highly anticipated return to Grand Prairie, Texas from October 24–26, 2025. Tickets are now available for this second annual food and wine festival curated by Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley-acclaimed hospitality pros behind purpose-driven hospitality group T2D Concepts - blending big culinary names, incredible food and drink experiences, and a mission to create impact through hospitality.
The action kicks off Friday, October 24, with a Restaurant Takeover at Radici Wood Fired Grill in Grand Prairie-an exclusive four-course dinner showcasing powerhouse chefs. If guests would prefer a "spirited" event, they can attend an impact-driven panel discussion with Robin McBride and Fawn Weaver over a Wine and Whiskey Tasting . And, all can come together for an After Party to toast the weekend in style.
Saturday fires up with a Pickleball Tournament , followed by tastings, sips, and storytelling sessions-from expertly crafted cocktails to standout wines. The evening culminates in the can't-miss Grand Tasting , a celebration of food and drink from some of the most celebrated culinary talents in the country.
Talent highlights for 2025 include:
-
Kwame Onwuachi – James Beard Award Winner, Author & Restaurateur | Tatiana
Duff Goldman – Chef & TV Personality
Angelo Sosa – Chef & Author
Erick Williams – James Beard Award Winning Chef
Silvia Barban – Top Chef Competitor & Restaurateur
Tavel Bristol-Joseph – Top Chef Competitor & Restaurateur
Arnold Myint – Chef-Owner & Restaurateur
Tristen Epps-Long – Chef & Top Chef Winner Season 22
Kevin Bludso – Award-winning Chef & Restaurateur
Saeng Douangdara – Personal Chef & Creator
Michael Voltaggio – Chef & TV Personality
Marcus Davis – Chef
Dawn Burrell – Top Chef Finalist
Beyond the bites, Shef F+W stands for something bigger. This year's festival continues its partnership with the Texas Restaurant Foundation to support RECIPE, an innovative workforce development platform by T2D Concepts that empowers hospitality workers through education and mentorship. The festival will also award scholarships to aspiring culinary students from the Dallas area.
"Shef F+W is back and better than ever-packed with flavor, fun, and a purpose," said Foley. Derry added, "We're bringing together some of the best chefs in the industry to celebrate great food while creating real, lasting impact in our community."
To learn more and purchase tickets, visit sheffoodandwine .
SOURCE T2D ConceptsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment