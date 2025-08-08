XGIMI Enters Commercial Projection Market, Teasing Upcoming TITAN

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We've spent years refining the experience of projection for everyday users," said Apollo Zhong, Chairman of XGIMI. "But the needs of professionals – those building immersive events, leading meetings, or designing performance spaces – are evolving too. The tools available to them haven't kept pace. We believe we can help change that."

A Familiar Philosophy, Now in a New Format

TITAN was designed to challenge the assumptions inherent in most professional-grade projectors. XGIMI's approach remains the same: prioritize flexibility, simplicity, and visual integrity – qualities that have defined its consumer lineup and earned it a loyal global following.

The move into the pro space is a natural next step for the brand, which has long positioned itself as a thoughtful alternative to legacy players. TITAN sets the tone for what's next: a lineup built not just for performance, but for people.

"There's a gap between what professionals actually need and what the market gives them. Top-tier visuals often come with a steep price tag, making it harder for professionals to access the quality they deserve." Zhong added. "We're closing that gap with thoughtful technology that makes pro-level results more accessible than ever."

A First Look at IFA 2025

TITAN will debut at ShowStoppers @ on September 4, 2025, in Berlin, and will be featured on the show floor at booth H21-117 from September 5 to 9, 2025. Attendees will get an early look at the category-defining projector and the philosophy driving XGIMI's new category entrant - alongside a preview of the growing product ecosystem that continues to evolve beyond the home.

About XGIMI

Since 2013, the state-of-the-art XGIMI projectors have helped countless people worldwide to create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with reputable partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices, perfected due to their user-oriented philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setups, and unique designs, XGIMI always strives to develop the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. Learn more at XGIMI Projector Technology .

