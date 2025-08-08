Cineverse And Air Bud Entertainment Announce Nationwide Talent Search For The Next Air Bud In Advance Of Air Bud Returns

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Starting this month, the studios are inviting dog owners across the country to submit their purebred golden retrievers to be part of the Air Bud legacy. To take part in the search, participants simply visit the official Air Bud site, where fans can follow the journey as the star search begins: . All submissions will be eligible to win a variety of prizes as the film's release approaches, from official Air Bud jerseys and signed movie merchandise, to a trip to the Hollywood premiere.

Air Bud Entertainment has partnered with Birds & Animals Unlimited , Hollywood's premier animal trainers, to fill a variety of positions on the film, from featured appearances to participation in promotional events and fan experiences. Air Bud Returns kicks off the eighth film collaboration between director Robert Vince and lead animal trainer Mark Forbes.

In Air Bud Returns, 12-year-old Jacob has always dreamt of being a star basketball player. After the passing of his father, that dream felt even more impossible. But everything changes when he and his mom move into his dad's childhood home in Fernfield. There, Jacob discovers an original VHS of the Air Bud movie in his father's belongings and has a chance meeting of a neglected golden retriever he names Buddy. Together, they embark on a journey of healing, unite a team of misfits, and chase a championship. Through it all they learn to play from the heart, believe in each other, and always take the shot!

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, upcoming releases include the franchise expansions of The Toxic Avenger (August 29, 2025) and Silent Night, Deadly Night (December 12, 2025). Coming in 2026 include its first kids and family theatrical release, Air Bud Returns, as well as Return to Silent Hill (January 23, 2026) and Wolf Creek: Legacy, with more to be announced soon.

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. histor ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit href="" target="_blank" cinevers .

Air Bud Entertainment- "We Speak Family" -has spent over 28 years creating heartwarming family films that delight audiences of all ages around the globe. Based in Malibu and Vancouver, ABE is known for its blending of positive messages, unique storytelling, and animals as central characters. Air Bud movies include 14 franchises: Air Bud, Air Buddies, Santa Paws (distributed by Disney), with six movies and four series: Pup Academy, Scaredy Cats, Super PupZ with Netflix. Air Bud Returns will mark the 50th movie produced by founder Robert Vince.

