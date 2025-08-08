Memorial Hermann Health System Introduces Noninvasive Ultrasound Technology In Treatment Of Liver Tumors

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center announced today that it will begin using a new FDA-approved ultrasound device to perform targeted, non-invasive treatment of liver tumors. The new treatment, called histotripsy, uses ultrasound energy to destroy liver tumors in a single outpatient procedure.

"Our team at Memorial Hermann is excited about the implications of this new technology for patients in the area," said Dr. D. Ryan Hall, MD, general, hepatobiliary, and transplant surgeon at Memorial Hermann and Assistant Dean for Admissions and Student Affairs at UTHealth. "As a non-invasive treatment, histotripsy provides a revolutionary solution for many of our patients with liver tumors, especially those who are not eligible for or do not choose to pursue other treatment options."

Histotripsy uses high amplitude, short pulses to destroy targeted tissue and avoids ionizing energy of radiation, heat damage from thermal technologies, and incisions or needles from traditional treatments. Doctors and researchers have studied histotripsy for over 20 years, including in clinical trials. In recent clinical trials conducted in Europe, the UK, and United States, histotripsy has been used successfully in humans to destroy primary and metastatic liver tumors.

"Histotripsy provides us with a non-invasive method to treat tumors that would be difficult to remove surgically, or to combine with other liver treatment options in order to give our patients the best clinical outcomes possible," said Dr. Curtis Wray, MD, general and oncological surgeon at Memorial Hermann and professor of surgery at UTHealth. "This new method, in addition to traditional treatments like chemotherapy and surgery, allows us to present our patients with highly customized and cutting-edge care."

Memorial Hermann-TMC is currently one of approximately 50 hospitals in the country that currently offer this new treatment option.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

713-984-6804

SOURCE Memorial Hermann Health System

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED