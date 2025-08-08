Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Spain Busts Criminal Ring Shipping Hazardous Waste To Ghana

Spain Busts Criminal Ring Shipping Hazardous Waste To Ghana


2025-08-08 10:02:25
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid: Spanish police have broken up a criminal network accused of illegally exporting hazardous waste to Ghana, authorities said Friday.

Three people were arrested in Seville and a fourth investigated in Murcia after officers intercepted a container at the port of Algeciras holding 19 tonnes of vehicle engines, fuel tanks with gasoline residue and other oil-soaked waste, the regional government of Andalusia said.

"The customs paperwork did not match the container's contents, indicating alleged document falsification and possible customs fraud," it said in a statement.

International rules ban sending hazardous waste to countries without proper treatment facilities.

The suspects, all Ghanaian nationals, face charges including environmental crimes and belonging to a criminal group.

Environmental watchdogs and Interpol have long warned that European countries are a major source of hazardous shipments disguised as second-hand goods.

The lucrative trade exploits weaker enforcement in receiving countries and the high cost of proper recycling in Europe, turning parts of Africa into dumping grounds for the world's unwanted electronics, machinery and industrial refuse.

MENAFN08082025000063011010ID1109903762

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search