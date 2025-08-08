RFN To Make Global Pro Debut At Red Bull Tennessee Knockout As Official Event Sponsor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Warrior Pro lines up in eMoto classes, August 8–10, 2025, Sequatchie, Tennessee







SEQUATCHIE, Tenn., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFN, a brand under Zhejiang Apollo Sports Technology Co., Ltd. (commonly known as Apollo ), will make its professional world-stage debut at the 15th Red Bull Tennessee Knockout (TKO) on August 8–10, 2025, at the Trials Training Center in Sequatchie, Tennessee. Entering as an Official Event Sponsor with the Warrior Pro and competing in the eMoto classes, RFN treats TKO as a real-world stress test for product and operations. Explore the lineup at RFN electric dirt bikes .

Event Facts



Dates: August 8–10, 2025

Venue: Trials Training Center (TTC), Sequatchie, Tennessee, USA

Event: 15th Red Bull Tennessee Knockout (TKO) - Extreme Enduro

Scale: AMA-sanctioned event attracting 500+ pro and amateur riders worldwide; eMoto (Expert/Amateur) classes continue Format: Multi-round eliminations mixing time trials and head-to-head racing; Friday warm-up sets start order; Saturday's two amateur rounds advance 30 to Sunday; Sunday features three pro rounds and a multi-lap final







Rider Spotlight | Tyler Silvia (RFN Factory)



Age 23 | Monticello, Georgia, USA

Focus: Manage race-pace and energy through elimination rounds; execute cleanly in rock gardens and creek beds to be in contention when it counts

Selected Results:



2025: 74th Alligator Enduro - 3rd Overall; US National Enduro Gold Class Top 5



2020: Signed with Sherco; broke into 125cc national Top 10 in rookie pro season



2019: Full Gas Sprint Enduro - 250 Gold Class Champion 2016/2017: Full Gas Supermini - back-to-back titles; Rider of the Year







Quoted Statements



RFN spokesperson:“TKO is where hardware, software, and riders are stress-tested in the real world. We're here to learn fast, compete hard, and deliver electric off-road performance customers can trust.” Tyler Silvia, RFN Factory Rider:“The goal is consistent execution through the rounds-manage energy in the rocks, keep the bike in the window, and be ready to attack in the decisive laps.”

Brand and Product



RFN is Apollo's electric off-road brand with a lineup for kids, youth, and adults, including Warrior Kids, Warrior Youth, Warrior, Warrior Pro, and Ares-focused on controllability, reliability, and riding fun in electric off-road. Warrior Pro will contest the eMoto classes at TKO, feeding real-race feedback into durability and development.



















Editor's Notes



TKO was launched in 2011 by TTC owner Dan Brown and EnduroCross founder Eric Peronnard; part of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship in 2021–2022. Terminology/style: eMoto, Extreme Enduro, AMA, HEWC; use en dashes for date ranges.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at













