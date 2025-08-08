Trueheart Presents Let's Dance: Swifties Club In Melbourne And Sydney

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aussie Stars Jessica Raffa and Genevieve Hegney Team Up For A Great Cause

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trueheart , the innovative force behind impactful celebrity-hosted brand activations, is thrilled to announce Let's Dance: Swifties Club, an exciting event coming to Melbourne and Sydney.









Let's Dance: Swifties Club

On Sunday, August 31st, Let's Dance: Swifties Club will take over The Emerson Rooftop, Bar and Club, Melbourne's premier entertainment venue. Liberty Hall, Sydney's leading live music and event venue, will host the event on Sunday, October 19th. The party promises an unforgettable experience for Taylor Swift fans.

Parents can make it a family affair with their mini-Swifties from 12-3pm and adults 18+ are invited to bring their besties and or LOVERS for the evening event from 5-8pm. This one of a kind, fully immersive Swifties party will feature incredible activities to celebrate Taylor.

Partygoers can make and trade their very own friendship bracelets and get BEJEWELED with glitter tattoos and biodegradable face glitter by Majestik Warrior. The event will also feature a best-dressed contest with prizes, with guests encouraged to come in their favorite ERAS outfit.

Plus, Boothalicious is launching their Limited Edition Taylor Swift“Pick Your Era” Trading Card Booth at Let's Dance: Swifties Club. Swifties, get ready. Fans can step in, choose their favourite Taylor era, and walk away with a personalized trading card style photo. From the country charm of Debut to the synth pop sparkle of 1989 or the moody magic of Folklore, each card captures your chosen vibe in a totally collectible keepsake.

The highlight of the event will be an epic dance party where Swifties will SHAKE IT OFF and sing along to exclusive Taylor Swift mash-ups by DJ WSTN (Melbourne) and DJ Emerald Jones (Sydney). Guests will receive a free download link to the Let's Dance: Swifties Club one-hour mega-mix produced by the besties musical duo of Katie (WSTN) and Emerald.

Guests can enjoy delicious food and Taylor themed mocktails and cocktails at the event. The memories made at Let's Dance: Swifties Club will live on EVERMORE.

The festivities will be co-hosted by "Dancing With The Stars Australia" pro and Mirrorball champion, Jessica Raffa, alongside Genevieve Hegney from the hit show, "Colin From Accounts". Like Taylor Swift, these two talented entertainers are fierce champions of girls and women.

Let's Dance: Swifties Club invites attendees to embrace their Dance ERA. Jessica will teach guests Taylor Swift's coolest dance moves, ensuring everyone is ready to hit the dance-floor.

"I'm so excited to team up with my friends at Trueheart and the hilarious Genevieve Hegney, for an amazing Swifties event. Taylor is an incredible artist and a legend. It is a joy to celebrate her legacy with some of her biggest Aussie fans. Plus, we're bringing Swifties together to support the wonderful work of the non-profit Share The Dignity. I can't wait to see you on the dance-floor", said professional dancer and TV personality Jessica Raffa.

"We're excited to celebrate the impact icon Taylor Swift has made on pop culture and as a humanitarian. Taylor is a role model to millions of girls and women who not only love her music, but also admire the way she uses her platform for good," said Skye Malin, Partner at Trueheart. "We can't wait to see everyone at The Emerson and at Liberty Hall, for the ultimate Swifties party with a purpose. We are proud to support Share The Dignity, a non-profit that empowers girls, women and those who menstruate, and advocates for better health outcomes. Share The Dignity works tirelessly to ensure that individuals are not sidelined from life due to a lack of necessary supplies. The charity makes a difference in the lives of people experiencing homelessness, domestic violence and poverty and to date they have collected and distributed 5.5 million period products."

"I'm honored to co-host Let's Dance: Swifties Club with the talented Jessica Raffa. When my friends at Trueheart said they were hosting a Swifties party for a great cause, of course I was in! Taylor Swift rocked Australia last year on her Eras Tour. She has managed to create this wonderfully inclusive community for her fans and inspires them to do good in the world. I'm looking forward to hanging with my fellow Swifties at the event and to supporting the noble work of Share The Dignity”, said actor and activist Genevieve Hegney.

This is an appreciation event to celebrate the music and impact of Taylor Swift. Let's Dance: Swifties Club is not affiliated with Taylor Swift and she will not be performing at the event.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit Trueheart.com/Swifties .

Trueheart is the venture of married dynamic duo Skye Malin and Scott Malin. We have spent the last two decades working in Hollywood as the architects of celebrity-hosted brand activations and social impact campaigns that have earned billions of media impressions, raised millions of dollars for deserving causes and have positively transformed communities across the globe.

We are committed to utilizing our talent and expertise to make the world a better place.

As social entrepreneurs, we have worked tirelessly to raise funds and awareness for worthy causes such as Adoption and Foster Care, Animal Rescue, Cancer Research, Children's Healthcare, Climate Change, Disaster Relief, Domestic Violence, Gender Equality, HIV/AIDS, Homelessness, Human Trafficking, Hunger, LGBTQI+ Rights, Marriage Equality, Men's Health, Mental Health & Suicide Prevention, Poverty, Racial Equality, The Arts, The Environment and Women's Empowerment.

Learn more at Trueheart

Jessica Raffa took her first ballet class at the young age of three years old and her passion for dance was born. After many years of training in the conservative world of ballet, she began her professional career in the fiery style of Latin Ballroom Dance.

At the Sydney 2000 Olympics Closing Ceremony, Jessica caught the attention of Jason Gilkison and Peta Roby while performing, and was invited to join the cast of “Burn the Floor”. She toured the world for over nine years, performing for over three million people in thirty countries.

In 2009 not only did Jessica make her debut on Australia's“Dancing with the Stars”, she was part of an extraordinary event for the hit TV series worldwide- being partnered with the first ever blind contestant.

Paralympian Gerrard Gosens & Jessica danced their way to the semi-finals and into the hearts of the Nation.

Jessica then danced with Actor Blair Mcdonough, Model Nick Bracks and Superstar Brendan Fevola. In 2013, she was partnered with Grand Illusionist Cosentino and the dancing duo won the famed mirror ball trophy.

After having spent eight years away from the dance floor to raise her precious children Zoe and Oscar, Jessica returned to“Dancing With The Stars” and has partnered with AFL great Anthony Koutoufides, Chef Matt Preston and Better Homes and Gardens star Adam Dovile. In 2025, Jessica's celebrity partner is AFL Richmond Captain Trent Cochin.

She has created her own fitness company combining Dance and Fitness called DanceFit by Jessica Raffa, which helps women and mothers to stay fit and active. Much more than an exercise class, Jessica helps empower women through dance. DanceFit transforms lives by helping women ignite their spark and realize that anything is possible. Jessica also runs wellness and fitness retreats creating space for relaxation and a return to self.

Follow Jessica on Instagram.

Genevieve Hegney graduated NIDA as an Actor and in the twenty-five years since she has been working continuously in Film, Television and Theatre as an Actor, Writer, Producer, Host, and Head Acting Coach & Mentor on Channel 7's Home and Away.

Her favourite thing is mentoring young women and using her trademark humour to create uplifting, inspiring, funny stories about ladies, with her work wife Catherine Moore.

Recent TV credits include yet to be released All Her Fault (Peacock), Pieces Of Her (Netflix), Upright (Binge), Young Rock (NBC), Dr Dr (series 2 and 3) and Camp (NBC).

Genevieve's role as Chiara in the hit comedy series Colin From Accounts (Binge) has been recognized with the Equity Ensemble Award for Outstanding Performance in a Comedy no Series (2023 & 2025) and an AACTA Award Nomination for Best Acting in a Comedy (2025). Genevieve will return as Chiara in the highly anticipated third season of the show.

As a writer Genevieve (and co-writer Catherine Moore), most recently won the $100,000 Blake Beckett award for the upcoming feminist comedy play, Fly Girl; about trailblazer Deborah Lawrie and her fight to be Australia's first female commercial Airline pilot. Fly Girl will premiere at Ensemble Theatre October 2025.

Other writing prizes include an AWGIE (with co-writer Matthew Moore) for Best Australian Short Film Script for The Amber Amulet . As The Amber Amulet's co-producer she also won over 30 prizes worldwide; including the Crystal Bear at the 2013 Berlinale.

She was co-creator, with Catherine Moore, of the sold out two-hander comedy hit play Unqualified and its sequel Still Unqualified and will once again perform with Catherine in Fly Girl premiering October 17th 2025 at The Ensemble Theatre.

Film roles include Riptide, The Little Death, Burning Man, and Preservation.

Follow @TheGenevieveHegney on Instagram.

The Emerson is one of the most sophisticated and exclusive venues in Melbourne.

Explore three levels of stunning and luxuriously designed spaces in South Yarra... the rooftop, club & lounge.

Whether you're sipping cocktails or sharing mouthwatering plates with friends, The Emerson is made for good times, great vibes, and unforgettable flavors. Learn more at

Liberty Hall is one of Sydney's leading live music and event venues, known for its worldclass production and versatile layout. Situated in the heart of the Entertainment Quarter, it offers a central location with the flexibility to host everything from intimate gatherings to largescale events. Its reputation for unforgettable experiences makes it the perfect backdrop for highprofile community and charity events.

Learn more at

Share the Dignity is a women's charity in Australia, that works to make a real difference in the lives of those experiencing homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, or doing it tough. The non-profit distributes period products to women, girls, and anyone who menstruates and needs support. When someone is doing it tough, the last thing on their mind should be dealing with their period.

Share The Dignity assists those in need by collecting hundreds of thousands of period products each year through collection drives and campaigns. These products are distributed directly to their charity partners across Australia. They also work on advocacy campaigns, with the goal of ending period poverty in Australia. Share The Dignity helped to axe the tampon tax in 2018 and are now focused on ensuring all public hospitals offer free sanitary items to those who need them through #PadUpPublicHealth. Their Period Pride campaign also works on ending the shame and stigma around periods.

Learn more at

DJ WSTN, a staple on the Australian nightlife scene, who spins at the hottest parties and performs her electro-pop music, is the alter ego of award winning Melbourne based singer, actor, musician and composer Katie Weston.

WSTN released debut electro house single "Conversation Ended" on all streaming platforms. Inspired by the likes of world-renowned producers Rüfüs Du Sol and Calvin Harris, as well as pop sensations Robyn and Kylie Minogue, WSTN is poised to drop another four tracks, co-produced alongside ARIA Award winning team; songwriter and producer, Ryan Ritchie and mixer, Steve Scanlon.

Weston is also an in-demand lead vocalist, pianist and DJ for high profile live events, corporate entertainment, studio sessions and gigs around Australia. Clients include Telstra, Myer, Melbourne Fashion Week, NGV, City of Melbourne, Toyota and performing at major venues including MCG, Crown Casino, Bar Bambi, Regent Ballroom, Palaise Theatre, Forum and Sydney Opera House. She also fronts her powerhouse band for her highly successful Australian touring show, "Uninvited: The Songs of Alanis Morissette”.

Learn more at

DJ Emerald Jones , known for her "Boogie-licious Behaviour", she fuses Funk, House and Disco into an irresistible cocktail of groove that keeps dance floors pumping all night long. Whether it's an intimate private party, a high-profile corporate function, a buzzing nightclub, or a festival filled with thousands, she doesn't just play music-she creates unforgettable experiences.

Her impressive resume boasts elite corporate clients such as Nova FM, Smooth FM, Melbourne City Football Club, Crown Resorts, IKEA, Melbourne Racing Club, and Nobu. She's also graced the decks at iconic venues like AAMI Park, Federation Square, John Cain Arena, The Forum Theatre, Crown Palladium, and MCEC.

Follow @EmeraldJonesMusic on Instagram.

Boothalicious , is Australia's most creative and culture savvy photo booth brand, known for bold, custom experiences that turn events into moments people talk about.

Learn more at .

Majestik Warrior brings glittery glamour to events across Melbourne with biodegradable glitter, temporary tattoos, reusable face jewels, and so much more sparkley magic. We're all about good vibes, bold colour, and creating fun, feel-good experiences for guests of all ages.

Learn more at









Genevieve Hegney (star of Colin From Accounts) and Jessica Raffa (Dancing With The Stars Australia pro)

