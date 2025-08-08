Saint Mary's College Partners With Scout To Streamline NIL Operations And Support Student-Athlete Financial Growth
Collaboration brings compliance-ready systems, financial literacy education, and secure revenue distribution to Gael student-athletes.
MORAGA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that reflects both foresight and care, Saint Mary's College has partnered with Scout , a leading financial technology company designed specifically for athletes, to launch a comprehensive NIL and financial education program.
The partnership will give Saint Mary's Athletics access to Scout's complete platform, including customized revenue-share distribution, cap management, personalized financial literacy training, and a secure player wallet app. But more importantly, it will bring hands-on collaboration with the Scout team - helping Saint Mary's leaders build a scalable, compliance-first NIL infrastructure that reflects the college's mission and values.
"At Saint Mary's, we always strive to be intentional," said Mike Matoso, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. " Scout brings us not only technology, but trusted guidance and a partner who understands the importance of building systems with integrity. This is about doing right by our student-athletes, today and into the future."
Maurisa Dominguez, Associate AD for Compliance, added: "This partnership helps us simplify the complex. With Scout , we're able to support our athletes' financial success while maintaining clear, structured, and fully compliant systems that align with NCAA guidelines and our institutional mission."
"Saint Mary's is taking a thoughtful, principled approach to NIL," said Michael Haddix, CEO and Founder of Scout . "They're not just adopting a platform - they're building a framework that puts their athletes first, while staying true to the institution's values. We're proud to support that mission with tools, strategy, and long-term partnership."
"We look at NIL differently at Scout - for us, it means Name, Image... Lifetime."
About Scout
Scout is a financial technology company built specifically for athletes. Combining education, one-on-one support, and a mobile app, Scout helps student-athletes navigate taxes, savings, LLC formation, and investment planning. Its customizable revenue distribution platform supports athletic departments, coaches, and athletes with transparency, security, and long-term strategic guidance.
