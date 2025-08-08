Givbux Expands Direct-Sales Channel To Increase Utilization Of Its Innovative Super App

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)GivBux, Inc. (OTC: GBUX), a publicly traded Super App and charitable giving platform, announced today the expansion of its direct-sales channel, bringing its data-based tools directly to consumers through a nationwide network of independent sales professionals.

“Our direct-sales professionals across the continental U.S. are already engaging in local organizational events,” said Umesh Singh, President of GivBux.“They help introduce the GivBux Super App's powerful, intuitive financial tools to their communities and present the structure of earning rewards and commissions as they build their teams.”

The GivBux Super App delivers advanced data analytics and applied AI within a mobile wallet experience. It continues to attract new users who benefit from seamless, secure, and personalized digital payment tools. A talented engineering team versed in big data, AI, and UX design, powers its rapid development - alongside strategic internal process automation that enables an efficient rollout.

GivBux operates in the direct-sales arena amid sustained industry growth. The U.S. direct-selling market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.6% from 2025 through 2034, reaching about $70.5 billion by the end of that period.i Globally, the direct-selling sector is estimated to grow from $194.9 billion in 2024 to $207.0 billion in 2025.ii

Well-established direct-sales organizations have achieved long-term success by emphasizing product integrity and fostering supportive, community-focused sales networks. GivBux aims to follow a similar path, prioritizing transparency, delivering a high-quality user experience, and leveraging technology-driven tools that empower both its users and its direct-sales professionals.

This direct sales channel underscores GivBux's dual mission: to innovate in mobile finance and to offer meaningful entrepreneurial opportunities. Individuals joining the program will earn commissions based on the activity of those they introduce, creating income potential alongside community engagement - all backed by a product built on cutting-edge technology and ethical design principles.

About GivBux, Inc.

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly and easily at over 100 national retailers, along with an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cash back on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed towards a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux Inc.'s commitment to "give back."

The GivBux Super App is free to use and available now at Google Play Store (Android) and the Apple App Store (IOS). The GivBux Super App is constantly evolving and adding new enhancements and functionalities, including social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery and transportation.

GivBux is forging a new path in ecommerce and charitable giving and aspires to build the largest community of givers, first in the United States and eventually worldwide. For more details and regular updates, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by GivBux, Inc. in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release. The Company intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:

Umesh Singh, President

Email: ...



Instagram:

X (formerly Twitter):

