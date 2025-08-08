Weber Legal Nurse Consulting CEO To Address The Attorney's Resource Conference In Detroit

Silvia Aninye, CEO Weber Legal Nurse Consulting

Weber Legal Nurse Consulting

Silvia Aninye will draw on her experience as an RN and Legal Nurse Consultant when she speaks about defense medical exams at Detroit conference, August 12th.

- Silvia AninyeDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Silvia Aninye, the CEO of Weber Legal Nurse Consulting, will address assembled healthcare professionals and; personal injury attorneys and malpractice attorneys at the Attorney's Resource Conference on Tuesday, August 12 at 3pm ET, at Detroit's Garden Theater.Aninye will explore how plaintiff attorneys decide if they should hire a Legal Nurse Consultant to be their eyes and ears in defense medical exams. Some opt to send a paralegal to the DME to observe as a doctor examines and questions the patient as part of a malpractice, workers comp or personal injury case.Aninye says,“This does a disservice to the patient and the case because paralegals and attorneys do not have the medical background to truly understand the exam. Following the exam, the LNC needs to present an accurate report in terms that the legal team can understand.”Aninye will also talk about the mindset of the LNC and the patient before, during and after defense medical exams. Aninye says,“Patient advocacy is uppermost in the mind of the LNC. The patient may be fearful and not fully understand the case. Part of the LNC's job is to make sure the patient is put at ease and that the doctor is playing by the rules laid down by each state for DMEs.”About Silvia AninyeSilvia Aninye is the founder and CEO of Weber Legal Nurse Consulting. She is a Certified Legal Nurse Consultant and a Registered Nurse with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare field. Aninye is also a certified mediator in California and a FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) Arbitrator.Aninye was born in Germany and raised in Nigeria. She moved to the United States and pursued a career in nursing. Aninye studied nursing at Mount St. Mary's College in Los Angeles where she earned an associate degree. Aninye then passed her boards to become a Registered Nurse. She went on to earn a BSN (Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing) at the University of Phoenix. This year Aninye earned an MBA at the University of Phoenix.Aninye is fluent in English, German and Igbo.Aninye has written four books, Defense Medical Exams: A Guide for Attorneys in The Use of Nurses; Defense Medical Exams Made Easy: A Painless Guide for LNCs, which is co-authored by Patricia Iyer; and Legal Nurse Consulting Success: Build Your Business with Confidence, Strategy, and Results volume one and two, which is also co-authored by Patricia Iyer.Aninye is an invited speaker at medical and legal conferences across the country.About Weber Legal Nurse Consulting, IncWeber Legal Nurse Consulting was founded in 2014 by RN Silvia Aninye. The firm has grown to over 100 LNCs and RN/DME observers nationwide who attend and report on Defense Medical Exams for plaintiff attorneys who represent clients in malpractice, personal injury and workers' compensation lawsuits.The nurses serve as patient advocates during the DMEs. They make sure doctors follow strict state laws for what is and what is not permitted during these types of exams. Since it was founded Weber Legal Nurse Consulting nurses have attended more than 7,000 Defense Medical Exams.The Legal Nurse Consultants and RNs are also available to serve as Medical Nurse Expert Witnesses in court.

LNC and RN Silvia Aninye explores the defense medical exam.

